ITHACA, NY -- The city’s Reimagining Public Safety working group that’s in charge of providing recommendations on how to execute the new Department of Public Safety faced the public for the first time on Oct. 7. Co-leads Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood provided a brief update on their progress and answered questions from residents during a livestream.
Rosario reiterated that the Department of Public Safety, final name still to be determined, will include both a unit of unarmed first responders and a unit of first responders who will “qualify in all respects under New York state law as police officers.” He added that while learning about the history of policing in Ithaca with the city historian, the group found that there is historic precedence dating as far back as 1913 of hiring unarmed officers to respond on non-violent call types.
After a two-day onboarding program in July, the task force spent time in August and September determining what roles armed and unarmed officers should have in the department. To do this, they started looking at call types, a process Rosario called “enlightening.”
“There are 60 plus call types ranging from noise complaints to assault, from intoxication to far more serious calls,” he said. “We went through each and every one of those and gave a first round gut check of what kind of response that call type merited.”
The initial gut check process sorted calls into three main categories: armed or unarmed response, combination/alternative response, or technology response. Rosario said they considered whether there could be a role for technology in certain scenarios, particularly related to traffic issues.
The group then split into subcommittees to address staffing levels, shift assignment and beat design, training, equipment needs and technology, and data analysis and research recommendations.
One resident asked during the Q&A portion how Rosario and Yearwood would compare their work to the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon. CAHOOTS, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, is an alternative response system that mobilizes two-person teams consisting of a medic and a crisis worker to non-violent situations with a behavioral health component.
Rosario clarified that the group does not yet have a final proposal, recommendations to Common Council are anticipated by January, but that one of the main differences between CAHOOTS and what Ithaca is trying to do is that CAHOOTS is not a city department. The CAHOOTS program is run by an independent clinic, while the unarmed officers in Ithaca will be part of the municipal Department of Public Safety. However, he did say while they aren’t trying to replicate the CAHOOTS model, it does provide the task force with a good model to learn from.
Another resident asked which category of calls is seen most frequently, and while there is still data being gathered, Rosario said the top calls in Ithaca are traffic related and property checks. He said when you look at the top two dispatched calls, they are accidents (which includes property damage) and complaints, such as noise or neighbor complaints.
When asked if there would be an educational portion of the plan for people who fear the process will make them less safe, Yearwood said that is the goal of their website.
“We do things and react in fear because of a lack of knowledge,” she said. “So we’re trying to promote as much information as possible […] Just educating people so we can be more aware of the community that we live in and where we need to put the resources.”
Rosario said that they’re a strictly evidence driven operation, but that they want as much community input and interaction as possible.
“We will take any feedback to better do that,” he said. “Given the methodical and comprehensive approach we’re taking, we hope in the end those recommendations will speak for themselves.”
For more information or to submit recommendations, comments or concerns, visit publicsafetyreimagined.org.
