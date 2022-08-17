At its initial meeting on August 10 the Ithaca Common Council’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee focused on defining its own role and schedule and examining the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) movement toward greater transparency via an online dashboard.
The Special Committee consists of Alderpersons Cynthia Brock, Phoebe Brown, Robert Cantelmo, George McGonigal, and Ducson Nguyen. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Mar’Quon Frederick, a Cornell student who was part of the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group, both attended in a non-voting capacity.
The five committee members unanimously chose McGonigal to lead the group. Tasked to give a report to the full Council at its December meeting, the committee decided to meet monthly on the second Wednesday of each month.
Noting that having just four meeting would require a “full throttle” approach, McGonigal suggested the committee quickly reach out to District Attorney Matt Van Houten, assemble a citizen feedback group, and get in touch with the unarmed response units being created by Rochester as part of that city’s Reimagining Public Safety efforts.
The meeting swiftly segued into a presentation by IPD Sergeant Mary Orsaio of that department’s online dashboard, available at https://www.cityofithaca.org/752/Community-Dashboard. The data visualization system, based on the popular Microsoft Power BI platform, provides information on types and numbers of calls and locations of incidents. Conceding the system has limitations, Orsaio characterized it as “something to make improvements off of.”
McGonigal pointed out that the dashboard doesn’t provide demographic data related to those involved in traffic stops, an area specifically cited as a goal of the Reimagining plan. Orsaio explained the difficulties involved in gathering that specific data since it isn’t listed on driver’s licenses and isn’t part of the normal questioning process in a traffic stop. McGonigal acknowledged the problem, saying “I think some people could be offended if they were asked that question.” Orsaio said the IPD knows this is important data and wants to obtain it and requested suggestions and input from the community about how it could be gathered.
