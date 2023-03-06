The Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee has released a fourteen page draft work plan outlining recommended actions for the City of Ithaca to take in order to change the culture of policing in the city.
The committee has announced that it will hold a public hearing this Wednesday March 8th, at 6 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.
All interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard and may choose to attend the public hearing in-person, register to speak remotely here, or comment on the report using this comment card. You may also submit comment written comment in person, or via mail to the City Clerk's Office, 108 E Green St, Ithaca, NY 14850.
All written comments and requests for virtual comment must be received by 3pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
You may review the report here.
Hard copies of the report can also be obtained at the City Clerk's Office.
Additional questions can be directed to Melody Faraday at mfaraday@cityofithaca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.