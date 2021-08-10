ITHACA, NY -- The Reimagining Public Safety working group won’t have recommendations ready by the proposed September deadline. The deadline, which was mostly chosen arbitrarily as a means to have an idea of needed funding heading into budget season, doesn’t provide enough time for the group to complete its work. Alderperson Ducson Nguyen, who is one of the Common Council members on the working group, told Council at its Aug. 4 meeting that the size of the project means they’ll need more time.
“One thing that came up was the scope of the work is enormous, and the number of things we have to consider are huge, so work extends beyond September which is when we had wanted to have an answer to what the new department will look like,” Nguyen said. “Due to the breadth of the work before us, that became quickly unrealistic.”
However, to keep things moving forward, Nguyen said the group expects to have estimates and cost benefit analyses by October so they can provide some placeholders for the mayor and controller to consider as part of the city budget. He compared it to when the city decided they wanted to hire a sustainability director and didn’t have specifics yet, but “knew we wanted someone to oversee that effort in city hall.”
The working group had a two-day onboarding program in mid-July that involved team building and leadership exercises, learning about the history of policing in Ithaca and hearing about the current state of policing in Tompkins County and Ithaca. The group thus far has also established a statement of work, goals and expectations, and are currently working on delineated call types.
According to Nguyen, delineated call types is the “piece that will determine success or failure with regard to using armed and unarmed officers.” Essentially, it’s the main essence of recommendation one, which calls for unarmed public safety workers to respond to certain types of calls in an effort to reduce the workload of armed officers. During the Reimagining Public Safety public outreach process in March, examples such as responding to calls to take reports for things like theft will go to unarmed workers, while any calls where there’s a non-zero chance of arrest will go to armed officers.
However, it’s worth noting those were the explanations given months ago, and not the actual solutions the working group has come up with. To better inform their work, the group recently had a call to learn exactly how dispatch works, and it will be working with myriad technical experts to consult with during the process.
Nguyen said at some point this month the group will also be launching a tool that will allow community members to submit ideas for recommendation one. Eventually, that tool will be expanded to include the subcommittees for the working group, which will include staffing, training and equipment, data analysis and budget committees.
However, call delineation is considered the root of the new public safety department from which everything else will grow.
“Contrary to past expectations, we must focus on call delineation first,” Nguyen said. “Everything that follows must be informed by an in-depth understanding of community needs and how those needs are responded to.”
He added that once they understand the new call delineation responsibilities, the group can organize staffing levels, shift assignments and beat designs. From there, it will proceed with naming conventions, job descriptions, titles. Everything else, from training to budget, will follow that.
The working group will continue to meet regularly and report to Common Council monthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.