Conversations regarding law enforcement training and the validity of information gathered from the reimagining public safety focus groups back in 2020 dominated the Reimagining Public Safety Committees’ meeting on December 14.
The focus groups were conducted from November 6 to December 5 in 2020 and were made up of a variety of community members as well as members of local law enforcement.
According to Common Council member George McGonigal, the information gathered through the focus groups revealed that “respondents feel disrespected by police during everyday interactions.”
He continued saying that respondents feel “hyper aware of social and racial tensions in Ithaca, and Tompkins County, and on the national scene.” According to McGonigal, “that awareness is a factor in respondents' decision making process on whether or not to call the police.”
The information obtained through the focus groups revealed a preference to dealing with unlawful situations without calling the police because of lack of trust between marginalized people and law enforcement, said McGonigal.
Additionally, respondents expressed concerns relating to the ability for law enforcement to successfully de-escalate situations with people from minoritized communities or disabled individuals. As a result, the focus groups recommended that law enforcement in Ithaca and Tompkins County need to be transparent about the content being taught in training.
According to McGonigal, “The most commonly recommended types of training were de-escalation techniques.” Additionally, training on trauma Informed policing, dealing with people living with mental health issues, interacting with people who are detoxing, and interacting with people living with visible and invisible disabilities were all recommended by the focus groups.
Respondents also expressed a general distrust in the reimagining public safety process, explicitly questioning whether anything would come of the report.
These concerns were mirrored by Common Council member Phoebe Brown and Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks during the Dec. 14 meeting.
Following McGonigal’s remarks regarding the findings of the focus group, Common Council member Robert Cantelmo said that IPD has recently expanded its training procedures and that it might be helpful to bring in an “outside consultant” to identify “best practices” for how the focus groups recommendations can be implemented.
After Cantelmo’s comments, Common Council member Cynthia Brock questioned the validity of the focus groups findings saying, “only 28 focus groups actually provided any demographic information on the participants. So we don't really know where these participants live.” Brock continued saying, “it's hard to discern what is targeted specifically to our situation here, or what is a perception based on a lot of the discussion that's happening on the national level.”
Specifically, Brock takes issue with the fact that the focus groups questions related to “law enforcement” in general without specifying whether or not the law enforcement in question was IPD, Tompkins Sheriff or State Police.
In response, Common Council member Phoebe Brown said, “Why talk about getting outside consultation again when we have community members who can do this work just as well.” Brown continued saying, “it behooves me that we always talk about how broke we are, but we are always talking about getting outside consultation. We have organizations in this community that can do the training and do some of this work.”
In response, Cantelmo said “I don't necessarily think we do need to go outside of the community, but we should be able to look at Nationwide successes that exist and make sure that whoever is assisting us is compensated for that work.”
According to Brown, the focus groups have told the city what they need, but “once again we're trying to find reasons why this report may not be coming from Ithacans.” Brown said, “I thought this group would come together to figure out how to move forward, but it seems like it keeps stalling because now we're questioning if this is valid?”
Additionally, Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks said that for the last two years “all I've been hearing is that we need to trust city and county government that this is going to be addressed and fixed. And here we are, again, questioning the report.”
Brooks continued saying, “At this point. What does this have to do with reimagining? The idea is what are we going to do moving forward — and we're talking about responses that we gave almost two years ago.”
According to Brooks, “I know those of you sitting in this room so I know where your hearts are at. I know you want to make this happen. But understand what this looks like to the community. Several years later, we're still here. And we're not talking about forward, we're talking about the validity of our comments. It’s somewhat disrespectful.”
Regarding the conversation about the validity of the focus groups finding Brock said, “If we don't actually look at what we're doing here and analyze it on its own merits. We're always going to be tainted by the national discussion and never be able to recognize our accomplishments or challenges if we don't really know where we started from and where we're trying to build.”
