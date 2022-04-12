ITHACA, NY -- The Reimagining Public Safety conversation continued, somewhat contentiously, at the April 6 Common Council meeting. It was the first official discussion between council members since the city’s Reimagining task force revealed its recommendations for replacing the Ithaca Police Department with the Department of Community Safety.
Prior to the council discussion there was a lengthy public hearing in which everything from praise to confusion to criticism was given. It is worth noting that most council members took time after the public comment period to correct the repeated misconception that the recommendations would in any way abolish the Ithaca Police Department.
The recommendation is creating an umbrella department, called the Department of Community Safety which includes the Division of Police and the Division of Community Solutions. The Division of Police would comprise all current Ithaca police officers at their current ranks and salaries — the union would still exist and negotiate contracts, no officers would have to reapply for jobs, no jobs would be cut and no titles or civil service status would be lost.
Council member Ducson Nguyen said the number of comments and emails council has received about dramatically reducing IPD’s numbers has made him feel “like I’m living in an alternate universe.”
“The criticism that IPD is negatively affected by this is bizarre and out of touch with reality,’ he said.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she’s heard several comments that IPD was not involved in the task force. There were three members of IPD in the group, including the current president of the police union, but Brock said since they weren’t allowed to talk to their colleagues about the work that was being done, she agrees that IPD was not really involved.
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis disagreed, noting that there were monthly updates at Common Council from the task force, giving officers not directly involved the opportunity to stay up to date. However, Brock pushed back, saying the updates were non-specific.
Lewis, who was a member of the working group, said they decided as a whole to respect the confidentiality of the group so that people would feel comfortable sharing their thoughts, but again, Brock challenged her.
“You have confirmed there was confidentiality, so it’s fair to say Council and IPD were not involved,” she said. “Only those members involved were involved.”
Brock also questioned co-leads Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood about the ethics of the process, particularly in working with the Center for Policing Equity (CPE). In an interview last summer, a co-founder of CPE stated it was his intent to dismantle the police department. Additionally, Brock took issue with the fact that data used was collected by the CPE’s consultant.
“Was there a conscious decision to retain the services of CPE and Matrix or was there a decision to say this is now tainted and we should look back and make sure our services were not biased?” Brock asked.
Rosario said regardless of comments made in outside interviews, the working group’s task was set clearly by Common Council’s resolution last spring.
“Our charge was outlined by Common Council in that March 31 resolution, and that was what we were working for,” Rosario said. “That charge, some of which was alluded to, would keep police titles and roles intact as defined by civil service. That was all pretty clearly spelled out. I didn’t see anything about dismantling or anything approximating that. I believe in what you all voted on. That’s what we worked around.”
He reiterated that looking at the report the task force presented, he doesn’t see a dismantling reflected anywhere in it.
“I don’t think there’s anything tainted about that process. When that interview came out, the working group did meet with that co-founder and he offered his explanation and apology, and members of the working group said they accepted that and we moved on,” Rosario said.
Moving on, alderperson Jorge Defendini said he’s supportive of the work done by the task force but is concerned the new unarmed response division is not being set up for success.
“I want to make sure we’re not setting it up to fail. I feel like five responders is just not enough, and if we talk about the Division of Police being maintained as is and the Division of Community Solutions, the disparity is real,” Defendini said. “We’re not setting them up to handle what we’ve tasked them to do […] If this is the first step we’re taking, I want to make sure it’s a really strong one.”
Alderperson Robert Cantelmo agreed, and said he think part of the process moving forward must be Council identifying metrics of success.
“The 10 of us [must] determine what we think successful implementation looks like, and we need to clearly articulate that to the public,” he said. “And we need to contract with an outside, independent firm through a competitive bid process to look at that data and provide us feedback […] We need to make sure we’re giving everyone the tools to succeed. An investment into the community costs money, and we need to be prepared to do that.”
One of the concerns brought up in public comment that alderperson George McGonigal agreed with was the hiring of a civilian commissioner to oversee the department.
“I will say that I have some concerns about hiring a commissioner on top of a chief of police and a director of the unarmed unit and underneath the mayor or city manager,” McGonigal said. “That’s top heavy to me.”
Alderperson Rob Gearhart said that to him, the most important thing that he thinks this process should do is provide a culture shift within the organization.
“What can we do to feel more confident that we could see the kind of culture shift that we really need to see happen inside on organization? Rather than creating a new structure, what does it mean to have a chief who is also a civilian, like the commissioner would be?” Gearhart asked.
McGonigal agreed and said the culture issue is important, however he thinks it would be better off coming from a lower level than a chief or commissioner.
“We have good officers at IPD. When we talk about culture change I actually think it’s more important at the sergeant level, if you will, than bringing in a new commissioner,” McGonigal said. “We have a strong group of sergeants and they are emphasizing community involvement and helping people.”
Brock agreed that culture change is needed, and reiterated that she thinks that effort has been harmed by bringing in consultants and advisors.
“It was just wasteful to all the good effort that everyone has brought to this process,” she said.
Brock also questioned the legality of some of the duties proposed to be assigned to unarmed officers.
“Are these unarmed responders still law enforcement? Are they still police officers? Or no, but we expect them to do law enforcement things, and then my question is, is that even legal? If someone is gathering evidence don’t they actually have to be a police officer?” Brock asked.
Lewis clarified that no, unarmed responders will not be police officers, and Rosario clarified that the report never said unarmed responders would be collecting evidence.
“That’s not to say that, over time, you do have some places where an unarmed responder would collect evidence. Like members of a lab,” he said. “This is not the end all be all, there is a lot of room for refinement and flexibility.”
Ultimately, council members had much more to talk about, but decided to save it for the April 13 meeting of the whole, scheduled specifically for that purpose.
