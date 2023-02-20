In January the Ithaca Times received reports that the Regal Cinema movie theater on Catherwood Road in Lansing would close on February 15 as a result of their parent company Cineworld filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, that date has come and gone and the movie theater remains open.
Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, behind AMC, with more than 500 locations. The chain has seen more than 50 locations close nationwide since September 2022, but its location in the Ithaca Mall stands strong despite the odds.
Despite previous statements from the company regarding plans to shut down locations — including the one in the Ithaca Mall — Regal Cinma’s management has said that there are no plans to close the theater and that they hope it will remain open for as long as possible.
The closure of the Regal Cinema in the Ithaca Mall would have created somewhat of a black hole in the local moviegoing market. Without Regal, the only theater that would show mainstream movies would be the Cornell Cinema because Cinemapolis is known for “independent foreign and locally sourced films.”
The company's plan to close its theaters during bankruptcy is fairly routine. According to BusinessInsider, “The Chapter 11 process makes it easier for companies to walk away from leases without incurring major penalties and to press landlords for better terms.”
