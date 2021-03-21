Rep. Tom Reed, who was re-elected as the representative of district 23 in November 2020, has issued an apology after a lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017. He also announced he will retire from public office when his term is up 2023, foregoing the run for governor he has been teasing in recent months.
Nicolette Davis, 25, accused Reed of rubbing her back and unclasping her bra through her blouse during a networking trip when she was a junior lobbyist in 2017. In reporting by the Washington Post on March 19, Reed said the report of his actions were not accurate.
However, on March 21, Reed released a statement on Twitter in which he apologizes for Davis, and said he will not dismiss her voice. He also apologized to his constituents, his family and his colleagues.
My statement— pic.twitter.com/WCyvxjjZo5— Tom Reed (@TomReedCongress) March 21, 2021
Reed also noted that this incident happened during a time when he was struggling with alcohol, and that he has since received help for his addiction. He will not seek any public office in 2020, and will retire after his term ends on Jan. 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.