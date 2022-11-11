This Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, the American Red Cross isrecognizing veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country.
Over 20,000 Red Cross volunteers are veterans — making up 14% of our workforce. Veterans hold many positions at the Red Cross from nurses to logisticians, emergency management experts, project managers and preparedness experts, as well as a number of veterans in leadership roles at local Red Cross chapters across the country.
As disasters roil communities across the country, veterans are donning the Red Cross vest and lending a hand to those in need in their local communities. At military bases and in local neighborhoods, veterans are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood and help give the critical gift of life. Whether teaching lifesaving skills or giving back to their own by volunteering to assist fellow veterans, they are making an impact through the teamwork and dedication that served them well during military service.
According to the census, there are more than 18 million U.S. military veterans around the world. When it’s time to put the uniform away, some veterans encounter difficulty with the process. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1/3 of all veterans report that they struggle with depression after military service. From difficulty navigating the culture of civilian life to finding a shared sense of purpose, 27% of veterans report difficulty integrating into the civilian workforce post service according to the Pew Research Center. Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans & Military Families (IVMF) reports that prior military service and civic participation are linked. IVMF concludes that military service helps overcome barriers to volunteering and provides positive outcomes for veterans.
At the Red Cross, many of these veterans say they are finding connection and purpose through service to others. Veterans are joining the American Red Cross and to help others. When Hurricane Ian caused devastation across Florida veterans from across the country were among the first to be among our recovery and response efforts. Veterans are critical members of our community, and we appreciate and value their service after service.
“Not surprisingly, those who are driven to service to others continue to look for opportunities to serve in their retirement/civilian lives,” said Nick Bond, CEO of the American Red Cross of Western New York. “We are honored that so many choose to continue their legacy of service with the Red Cross. The same individuals who may have rushed to a battlefield or served lengthy deployments away from their families and loved ones are now among the first ones in after an emergency or disaster, or serving their fellow veterans in VA facilities, or leading a resiliency workshop. The skills they have developed from their military experience such as logistics, emergency management and preparedness expertise are invaluable to us as we serve those impacted by disaster.”
