The Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management announced fee changes that will take place beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The fee changes that will affect all users of the Recycling and Solid Waste Center are included below:
- Trash disposal punch cards, which are used to pay for the disposal of five bags or cans of trash, will now cost $15.
- Disposal fees for residents and haulers will increase to $96 per ton. The flat tier rates will remain unchanged at $15 for 0-333lbs., $30 for 334-666 lbs., and $45 for 667-1000 lbs. ∙ The cost to recycle televisions and monitors will be lowered from $15 to $10.
The fees set by the County reflect the increased costs of contracted services for garbage and recycling. The lower fee for televisions and monitors is driven by a lower than expected cost for electronics recycling. It should be noted that fees for yard waste and all other fees not previously mentioned will remain at the same levels they were in 2020.
