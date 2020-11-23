ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving, and will re-open Nov. 30.
The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be closed on Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, but will be open its regular hours, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28.
There will be no curbside recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 26. Collection will be a day late for the remainder of the holiday week. That means if your scheduled pick up day is Thursday, recycling will be picked up on Friday. If your pick-up day is normally Friday, collection will take place on Saturday.
The Newfield Food Scraps Recycling Drop Spot location will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26. All other Drop Spots will follow their normal schedule.
