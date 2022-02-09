Monalita Smiley doesn’t like interviews. Well, really what she doesn’t like is talking about herself.
“I’m used to being behind the scenes and making things happen,” she said. “Just offering help with no recognition.”
Those days, however, are long gone as Smiley was named executive director of the Community Justice Center (CJC). The CJC was established in 2021 by the city of Ithaca’s Common Council and the Tompkins County Legislature. Smiley is now responsible for implementing the joint Reimagining Public Safety plans passed in March 2021.
She has more than 20 years of leadership experience serving the Tompkins County and Ithaca communities. Most recently, she served as the director of youth outreach at The Learning Web. She also volunteers as a board member at local nonprofits, including the Southside Community Center. In fact, she’s currently working with the Black Girl Alchemist group at Southside to design a Reimagining Public Safety-themed mural for her office.
Her dedicated relationship to her local community is one of the things Smiley said made her interested in this position.
“I’ll be using my relationships with different community members to engage them in this process,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of key stakeholders […] and I’ve had the opportunity to meet with various key players in government, law enforcement and community wide. Everybody has been super welcoming and wanting to develop working relationships, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
At her previous position, Smiley worked with at-risk homeless youth, so she’s not unfamiliar with the justice system, though her experience comes mainly in the courts.
“That’s more of a supportive role,” she said. “I don’t have a whole bunch of experience directly dealing with the police.”
But dealing with the police will be a major part of her new position. The Community Justice Center was established as a result of the Reimagining Public Safety collaborative, which came from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine local law enforcement agencies and come up with ways they can better serve the public, specifically communities of color. At least, that’s the essence of the executive order.
Many, in fact most, municipalities took the easy way out. While there was a deadline to submit a plan in response to the executive order, there was no real oversight or approval process of the plans. And by that point, Cuomo was swept up in sexual harassment scandals and eventually resigned to avoid impeachment.
However, Ithaca and Tompkins County saw the former governor’s challenge and rose to the occasion. Led by former county administrator Jason Molino and former Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick, the collaborative announced 19 recommendations for improving policing at the city and county levels. Some were joint recommendations, others were city or county specific. The one that made headlines, of course, was the proposal to replace the Ithaca Police Department with the Department of Public Safety and Community Solutions. Luckily for Smiley, that specific recommendation is not her responsibility.
One of her first focuses is the community healing plan, which is a joint recommendation.
“We’re going to have communication and conversation on really heavy topics,” Smiley said.
She said first the Black and brown communities would come together for discussion, before bringing the results of those conversations to the general public and eventually law enforcement.
“That’s one of the recommendations I’m excited about working on,” she said. “I’m concerned, and the only way to have change is to involve all the key stakeholders.”
Smiley noted that she expects some resistance from folks, but that she believes education will be key.
“The more informed people are, the better it is,” she said. “Some people don’t understand what Reimagining Public Safety is, so the more information that is shared with them, the more knowledgeable and accepting they’ll become.”
However, she knows that all the education in the world still won’t make the process easy.
“It’s a lot of information to take in, and it’s interesting because everyone interprets things differently,” Smiley said. “Clarification and transparency are my two big things. Clarify what people think, and be transparent in the work that we’re doing.”
Smiley has been in office for just about a month now, and said there’s been a big learning curve as she establishes herself. This process has been going on for over a year, and she said it’s been impressive to see all the work behind the scenes.
“Coming into this I was a community member, and you see what is put out there in the news or on the website, but on the other side I get to see all the hard work all these different committees and people who are working on the project are putting in,” she said. “It’s a lot of work. There’s a lot of people who have a stake in this. They want to be successful, and they want to be inclusive of everyone. It’s pretty amazing to watch from the inside after being someone who was just looking at it from the outside.”
And Smiley makes it clear that she can handle the hard work.
“Hard work comes with life, it is what it is,” she said. “Using the skills that I do have, I think I’m going to be OK.”
Some of the hard work she’s been doing in her first month on the job has just been catching up on the work that’s already been done. She said she’s done a ton of reading, done a bit of training, and met with many of the people she’ll be working with.
“I was a little uneasy entering into a new situation,” she said. “Fear of the unknown is what it is, I guess. But the stakeholders have been absolutely amazing with volunteering information and just being open and willing to let me sit in on different things so I have a better idea of what they do and where they’re coming from.”
Smiley is technically a county employee being contracted to the city for the Community Justice Center work, and she said the county has a program where new employees get a “buddy” to check in with and help with the transition into the new role. Smiley’s buddy is a familiar one to anyone who has followed along with the Reimagining Public Safety process so far — Chief Equity and Diversity Office Deanna Carrithers.
“[She’s] like a walking book of Reimagining,” Smiley said.
Carrithers has been heavily involved with the Reimagining Public Safety plan and was part of the hiring committee who brought Smiley on. Carrithers said the county was lucky to have a lot of worthy candidates, but said Smiley’s warmth and commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and justice made her a “stellar” candidate.
The hiring process was a blind process, meaning that personal information is redacted from applications, and only relevant information like work experience is looked at. This is commonly used to eliminate the possibility of bias and increase diversity in hiring.
“Her experience just rose to the top,” Carrithers said of Smiley.
She added that since Smiley has started, she has brought thoughtful and reflective qualities to the role, and said she appreciates how much time she’s taken to understand the operations behind the Reimagining process.
“She’s taking time to build relationships, but also expressing urgency,” she said.
The CJC was established officially late last spring, so getting the right person in the role of executive director has been a long time coming.
“This is a mile marker,” Carrithers said. “I’m excited that she has joined the Reimagining collaborative. However, in terms of executive order 203, we are just at the beginning. We have a long ways to go. We believe we are building credibility for the plan, but we have a long ways to go and Mona being here is part of the process to dig deeper.”
Indeed, hiring an executive director is just the start of implementing the plan. In the next six months, Smiley said people can expect to see the CJC come together as a real, functioning department as she works to hire a data analyst and an administrative assistant. She also expects to, in that timeframe, release standardized law enforcement data, start the community healing plan, and establish wraparound care for human services.
“We’re also going to continue to build targeted relationships and partnerships with minoritized organizations,” Smiley said.
Building those relationships is the important work, both Smiley and Carrithers said.
“Mona being here is part of the process to dig deeper into the roots of the community and making sure people have a voice in the process,” Carrithers said. “That’s the exciting part. Getting to touch people in their hearts.”
Smiley, with her long history in human services, agreed. She said the shift to the new position has been quiet compared to the constant crises at her last job, but that she’s looking forward to continuing to help people with her work.
“I think it’s in my nature, that’s how I was raised by my parents,” she said. “You help wherever and whenever you can. It’s just part of who I am. So I’m going to instill that into this new position and this new transition in my life and bring this Reimagining Public Safety project to life.”
