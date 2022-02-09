Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. A snow shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.