Yasmin Rashid and Shaniya Foster have both dropped out of the race to represent Ward 1 on Common Council. They were running against incumbent Cynthia Brock, whom Rashid has endorsed. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available. 

Yasmin Rashid
Shaniya Foster

