On July 11, 2022, at about 2:13 AM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to 312 E Seneca Street, Rosie’s Ice Cream, for a report of a burglary in progress. Responding patrol units were advised that the business owners could see someone in the business in real time via their security cameras. Police arrived on scene quickly and found that the suspect had already fled the premises. Evidence of a burglary was located, and it was determined that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.
After reviewing security footage, it was learned that the actual theft of the cash and initial burglary had occurred closer to 11:30 PM on July 10, 2022. The response by police at 2:13 AM on the 11th was due to a second suspect entering the business at a separate time. It is unknown if the two suspects were working together.
On the morning of July 11, 2022, the following burglaries were also reported to the Ithaca Police Department:
Between Saturday morning on July 9th and July 11th, Automotive Consultants, 217 Elmira Rd, was burglarized via forced entry to the business.
Between 8:30 PM on July 10th, and 6:00 AM on today’s date, an unknown person(s) burglarized the Lincoln Street Diner, 309 E. Lincoln St, by forcing entry through a door and stealing an undisclosed amount of money.
Between 9:00 PM on July 10th and 06:00 AM on today’s date, an unknown person(s) burglarized the Fall Creek House, 302 Lake St, by forcing open a door and stealing liquor and possibly money.
On July 11th, at around 4:05 AM The Milk Stand at 215 N Meadow St, was burglarized. An entry door was forced open, and money was stolen.
Between 3:30 PM on July 9th and 7:30 AM on today’s date, Ace Security, 720 W. Green Street, reported a work van was broken into where hand tools and a safe drill were stolen.
The above cases are all under active investigation, and possible links or connections are being considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.