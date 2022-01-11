Ra-Nic LLC plans to upgrade its golf course and clubhouse and build a three-story hotel, cabanas, and single-family townhouses with one to two bedrooms on its property at 189 Pleasant Grove Road in Ithaca.
The hotel will be “something quaint, a boutique that fits into the village, nothing modern,” said Sean Whittaker, co-owner of the RaNic Golf Course with his wife, Jennifer.
The couple purchased the former Ithaca Country Club last year and want to turn the site into a retreat for golfers, catering to Cornell students’ parents and tourists visiting the Finger Lakes.
The hotel, which is slated to have 24-32 rooms, some with balconies, would sit where the pool house currently exists, and nearby there would be nine cabanas equipped with bedrooms and kitchenettes. Additionally, about 30 townhouses — both one- and two-story units — would be built and offered for sale. Most construction would occur within the village of Cayuga Heights, though several townhouses where the tennis courts currently exist would be within the town of Ithaca.
A zoning change to accommodate increased density is likely required from both municipalities, but as of last week neither had received a formal submission. Whittaker hopes all approvals will be secured in time for construction to begin this fall and be completed by fall 2023.
New York State’s Environmental Quality Review Act requires the entire project to be analyzed comprehensively by both municipalities.
“The actual site plan reviews and rezoning however will be handled by each municipality separately,” said Susan Ritter, director of planning for the town of Ithaca, in an email.
Cayuga Heights and Ithaca learned about Ra-Nic’s plans at public Zoom meetings held Nov. 17 and Dec. 16 respectively.
“This sounds great. I like the idea of investing in the infrastructure that’s already there rather than completely starting from scratch with an entirely different vision,” Rich DePaolo, chair of the town of Ithaca’s Planning Committee said. “I think It’s a great way to start. My only initial concern is, in the back of my head, there is a little voice saying, well if we do try to accommodate this via a PDZ, [we don’t want to] pave the way through that process for an outcome that we might not want on the property, an unintended consequence.”
PDZ stands for planned development zone and allows for “a degree of flexibility in conventional land use and design regulations which will encourage development in an imaginative and innovative way…” according to Title XXI of the Ithaca Town Code. Article 8 in the Cayuga Heights code uses a similar definition.
If the Cayuga Heights Board of Trustees agrees to the creation of a PDZ, the Village Planning Board would review the site plan. Any approval or changes to the plan made by the Village Planning Board, would be subject to vote by the Board of Trustees, said Planning Board Chair Fred Cowett.
During the Dec. 16 presentation, architect Noah Demarest displayed golf course maps showing lots for seven homes on Pleasant Grove and Warren Roads, and at the southern end of Blackstone Avenue. In an email, Ritter said no zoning change is necessary for single-family homes to be constructed on the properties in the Town of Ithaca, but approval from the Town Planning Board would be required to subdivide the lots from the golf course parcel.
“They are all potential sites but no, [we have] no plans to construct on them,” said Whittaker in an email.
Ithaca resident Jennifer Minner hopes the golf course is maintained sustainably without chemical treatment. An associate professor in Cornell’s Department of City and Regional Planning, she supports improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure connecting Corners Community in Cayuga Heights with Cornell and surrounding neighborhoods.
Over the last several months Ra-Nic, in consultation with an arborist, cut down about 100 trees from the golf course, including ash trees threatened by emerald ash borer, dead pines, and others deemed historic and scenic by neighbors objecting to their removal.
“I am also really hoping that the more trees can be preserved in development plans and in an immediate sense. In particular, I am concerned by word on the street that the beautiful ‘whomping willows’ of the golf course will be cut down very soon. These trees add value through their beauty and ecological value,” said Minner.
