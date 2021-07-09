Racker has announced the return of Racker Rivals Big Red on Aug. 14. It's a spirited exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL stars, Cornell hockey alumni, and local celebrities in support of programs for children with disabilities in our community.
Racker Rivals Big Red is now in its eighth year and it is bigger than ever, with a robust roster of current and former NHL players and hockey legends ready to get back on the ice. Already on the roster are: Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley cup winner and current NHL player with the Los Angeles Kings, Cornell hockey alumni and current AHL player Anthony Angello, current Tampa Bay Lightning defense and forward Daniel Walcott, Stanley Cup winner and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Olympian, and fan-favorite Joe Nieuwendyk.
Racker Rivals Big Red will match up two talented hockey teams, led by Cornell’s Big Red Hockey coach Mike Schafer and Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company. For up-to-date roster announcements, like and follow Racker’s Facebook page. Both teams will continue to add to their already-impressive team rosters right up until the game.
The puck drops for Racker Rivals Big Red at 4 p.m. on Aug 14. For updated information on ticket sales and COVID-19 safety precautions, please visit www.racker.org/hockey.
In addition to buying tickets, community members can support Racker by pledging their favorite player at www.racker.org/hockey.
For more information, contact Katie Williams at (607) 272-5891 extension 244 or KatieWilliams@racker.org.
