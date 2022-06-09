ITHACA, NY -- Racker announced that the eighth annual Racker Rivals Big Red game will take place on July 16 at Cornell’s Lynah Rink. Racker Rivals Big Red is an exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL stars, Cornell hockey alumni, and local celebrities in support of programs for children with disabilities in our community. There will be a Friends and Family Open Skate from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., included in the cost of game admission.
Racker Rivals Big Red is now in its eighth year and it is bigger than ever, with an incredible roster of current and former NHL players and hockey legends ready to get back on the ice. Already on the roster are Cornell Hockey alumni and current AHL player Anthony Angello, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Olympian, and fan-favorite Joe Nieuwendyk.
Racker Rivals Big Red will match up two talented hockey teams, led by Cornell’s Big Red Hockey coach Mike Schafer and Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Community Bank. For up-to-date roster announcements, like and follow Racker’s Facebook/Instagram or check out www.racker.org/hockey. Both teams will continue to add to their already-impressive team rosters right up until the game!
The Friends and Family Skate will take place between 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., and the puck drops for Racker Rivals Big Red at 4 p.m. on July 16th at Lynah Rink. Racker anticipates that 2022 will be the year we hit $1 million raised for critical early childhood services! Tickets go on sale July 17. For updated information on the game and to buy tickets, please visit www.racker.org/hockey. In addition to buying tickets, community members can support Racker by pledging their favorite player at www.racker.org/hockey.
For more information or game-day media inquiries, contact Katie Williams at (607) 272-5891 extension 244 or KatieWilliams@racker.org.
