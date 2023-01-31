On Wednesday, February 1st from 4:00pm-7:00pm Racker will officially re-open the Autism Lending Library at its Wilkins Road location in Ithaca.
The newly expanded library will include a series of all-ages sensory spaces and items that provide individuals, caregivers, and service providers a variety of options to help them better meet and explore sensory needs and other supports that may benefit those with varying disabilities.
Racker’s Autism Lending Library offers a variety of items including weighted vest and blankets, body socks, compression pods, fidget toys, games, adaptive equipment, and activities for fine motor skills. It is equipped with 1,000s of items to meet all ages, preferences, and needs. We are constantly expanding our inventory and welcome families to visit often to see what new and exciting options we have to offer.
The program is designed to support those with have established eligibility through OPWDD. The library caters to individuals who live at home with their family or caregiver and qualify for Family Support Services, also known as FSS. However, we welcome all Racker families to join us in the space and work with our team to find sensory items to meet their needs or the needs of the people they support.
Racker’s library hours vary depending on the availability of volunteers and Racker staff and are subject to change. Library hours are posted on the door of each location, on our website (http://www.racker.org) Or by appointment. For more information, please reach out to the librarian and FSS Team at LendingLibrary@racker.org.
That's a wonderful thing! Why, though, are there no practitioners in Ithaca that can assess or diagnose autism in adults? It's a developmental disability, not a mental health issue, so we actually need the proper professionals in this town to diagnose us. I am certain that the young students of color from Cornell, that I saw in the Behavioral Unit at Cayuga Med, held against their will, are most likely Autistic - of the high functioning nature. Does that make sense?
