Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
In response to these horrific actions, Ithaca College held a gathering on October 12, at 5:00 p.m. in the Muller Chapel. Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish released a statement saying, “This is not—and we cannot allow it to become—acceptable. To our students: We know that you are hurting, angry, and exhausted right now. To our faculty and staff: We know that you are hurting as well, and we so appreciate all the support that you have given, and will continue to give, to our students in times like these.”
She continued saying, “The Office of Public Safety is investigating this latest incident, and we ask anyone who might have information about it to contact them at 607-274-3333 or leave an anonymous voicemail message at 607-274-1060. We also continue to encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a bias incident on campus, via social media, virtually, or at a college-affiliated event, to file a Bias Impact Report.”
As these incidents are taking place up the hill at Ithaca College, downtown Ithaca has also seen an uptick in racist graffiti. The Tompkins County Office of Human Rights recently released a statement strongly condemning “the spray painting of racist graffiti at the former Trader K’s storefront on the Ithaca Commons.”
According to the statement, “The graffiti features a ‘Celtic Cross,’ a symbol adopted by various white supremacist groups, paired with the word ‘skin’.”
The Ithaca Police Department is investigating the matter and contacting a responsible party to have the graffiti removed.
Director of the Office of Human Rights Dr. Ken Clarke said, “Symbols of bigotry and hate have no place in our community. The Tompkins County Office of Human Rights encourages all people to condemn and report such actions and expressions of hate and bigotry.”
