Governor Andrew Cuomo made his weekly Tuesday announcement of three new states that qualify for the quarantine list, which means people who spend more than 24 hours in those places must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York.
Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota have now been added to the quarantine list, along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico (not officially states). No states have been removed since last week.
The list now stands at: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Essential workers are exempted from the quarantine requirement.
Cornell University is sure to be keeping an eye on the quarantine list, as potentially more than 5,000 students at the school could be impacted. Ithaca College has already said that students from quarantine states will not be allowed to attend in-person classes until their home states, if they stayed there over summer, are removed from the list.
