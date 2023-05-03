May is set up to be an important month for the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) as residents will be asked to vote on a 2023-24 budget as well as elections for the board of education.
A hearing on the budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. in York Hall at the Ithaca High School on May 9. School board elections as well as a vote on the budget will be held on May 16. Polls will be open on May 16 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Members of the public may join the May 9 budget hearing in person or remotely, via Zoom using the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/89346405055
During their meeting on April 18, the ICSD Board of Education adopted a 2023-2024 budget of $158,588,080. That’s a 6.47% increase over the current year's budget even though the tax levy is only increasing by 3.97%.
If voters defeat the school district budget on May 16, a district has three options: resubmit the same proposal or submit revised budget proposal that will be put up for another vote on June 20. Voters can also choose to adopt a contingency budget.
If residents vote down the budget a second time, the district will be forced to adopt a contingency budget. A contingency budget would have to levy the same amount of taxes as in the current year which would result in the district's contingency budget being $3,960,852 less than the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Budget Propositions on the Ballot
Proposition one that has been proposed for the 2023-2024 Budget will allow voters to choose weather or not the Board of Education of the Ithaca City School District should be authorized to “expend an amount not to exceed $158,588,080 to meet the District’s estimated expenditures during the 2023-2024 school year, and to levy the necessary tax therefore?”
Budget Proposition two relates to appropriation and expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds. It asks voters to decide whether or not the Board of Education of the Ithaca City School District should be authorized to appropriate funds from the District's “2022 Capital Reserve Fund” in the maximum amount of $2,750,000 and to spend these combined funds for the following purposes:
1) Installation of a new electrical panel to power up to four bus chargers
2) Purchase of up to five electric buses, utilizing rebates to defer costs of said buses.
3) Purchase of up to three ultra low emission propane buses
4) Purchase of up to six passenger vehicles for the purpose of transporting students and supporting student programming, including but not limited to Drivers Education, and supporting district departments, including but not limited to the Facilities Department?
The installation of new electrical panels for bus chargers would involve a new panel to be fed from existing electrical service in the building, using previously installed underground conduits from Phase 1 of the District’s 2019 capital project. It also calls for the installation of new chargers, electrical panels, communications to the building data rack, and software to support management of chargers.
School Board Member Election
Four members will be elected to the ICSD Board of Education as a result of the expiration of the terms of Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell, Christopher Malcolm, and Dr. Patricia Wasyliw and the June 2022 resignation of Nicole LaFave. Bradwell, Malcom, and Wasyliw are all running for re-election.
The incumbents will face challenges from new candidates Joe Lonsky, Katie Apker, Garrick Blalock, and Adam Krantwwiss.
Dr. Bradwell has served on the Ithaca Board of Education since 2009 and as chair of the Board Policy Committee since 2010. Through his professional, research, and personal involvement in education, as well as his work with community organizations, Bradwell has indicated that he is “committed to working toward more meaningful learning and teaching.” Bradwell has said that staffing shortages in the district “mirror regional, statewide and national shortages,” and that the board is working to “create more ways to inspire and incentivize working in the school district.”
Malcom was first elected to the Board of Education in 2011 on a platform of helping to move the ICSD toward a time of inclusion, transparency, and excellence that will support every child to learn and perform at a high level. He currently serves on the ICSD Audit, Finance, and Human Resources committees and is the Board of Education Liaison to Northeast Elementary School and Ithaca Public Education Initiative (IPEI).
Dr. Wasyliw has also served on the Board of Education since 2011. She serves on the Curriculum and Policy committees. She is the BoE Liaison to South Hill Elementary School and Ithaca High School.
Joe Lonsky, who is running for the Board of Education for the first time, released a statement to the Ithaca Times saying that he is running “for the sole purpose of controlling spending.” According to Lonsky, voters have been intimidated into voting yes on increasingly high budgets over threats of “cuts to the kid’s favorite subjects.” He says that taxes are too high and he wishes to “reconnect the Board of Education with the community.”
Another first time candidate, Garrick Blalock, is the husband of an Ithaca high school teacher and Associate Professor of Applied Economics and Policy at Cornell University. Blalock has said that if he is elected his “priority will be the hiring, development, and retention of teachers.” He says that recent progress with hiring bus drivers is promising, but that the district needs to take similar efforts for other positions. In addition to addressing staffing shortages, Blalock says that another priority is to increase the district's tax base. According to Blalock, “The District must partner with higher education and area businesses such that District policies aid in building the tax base. Investments such as a wide offering of advanced placement classes can contribute to the District’s economic vitality.”
Parent of two students in the District, Adam Krantweiss has also decided to run for the first time to ensure that “all students have the best possible educational experience.” If elected, Krantweiss says that he wants to enact policies that would help current teachers feel “valued and supported.” He hopes that collaborating with board members and the community to find “innovative solutions to increase employee retention,” in addition to increasing transparency about problems and solutions will help to address staffing shortages that have taken a toll on the district.
Katie Apker has also said that transparency is something she would help the School Board improve on if she is elected. Apker believes her experience as an organizational leader, and diversity, equity and inclusion scholar will help the district reach its full potential. She has said that staffing shortages have had a severe impact on both students and teachers and that the “number of teachers who are not returning to our classrooms next year speaks to the necessity of increasing the Board’s attention to this matter.”
The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will each be elected to an at-large full three-year term from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026. The fourth-highest vote-getter will assume the seat vacated by Nicole LaFave, expiring on June 30, 2024.
Individuals seeking to run for the ICSD Board of Education were required to file a nominating petition with the District Clerk by Wednesday, April 26, in order for their names to be placed on the ballot. In addition, a separate petition was required to nominate each candidate. Each petition had to be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the district and needed to state the name and residence of the candidate and each signer.
Voting Rules and Regulations
To vote in the 2023 Budget Vote and School Board Election, you must be a registered voter and a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age or older. As well as a resident within the district for 30 days immediately preceding May 16, 2023 — and not otherwise prohibited from voting under Election Law.
The voter registration deadline was May 2. If a qualified voter has previously registered with the district or with the County Board of Elections and has voted within the last four calendar years, they are eligible to vote in the May 16 District Meeting and Election without re-registering.
All others who wish to vote at the Annual District Meeting and Election must either pre-register with the district or be registered with the Tompkins County Elections Board to vote in general elections.
Qualified voters of the district may download an absentee ballot application here or pick one up at the District Office. Completed applications for the budget vote must be received by the District Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 9, if the absentee ballot is to be mailed to the voter. If a completed application is received after 5:00 p.m. on May 9, 2023, the absentee ballot will not be mailed, but instead must be delivered personally to the voter.
Absentee ballots for the school board elections that do not reach the office of the District Clerk by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, will not be canvassed.
Where to Vote
On April 11, the Tompkins County Board of Elections notified the ICSD that the City of Ithaca had been redistricted. As a result of the redistricting, many voters’ ward and district numbers have been changed. In some cases, these changes also impact where voters vote in school district elections.
If you vote at the Lehman Alternative Community School, Tompkins County Highway Department, or the Linderman Creek Apartments in general elections, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Lehman Alternative Community School at 111 Chestnut Street.
If you vote at Titus Towers, Southside Community Center, GIAC or the Ithaca Town Hall in general elections, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Beverly J. Martin School at 309 West Buffalo Street.
If you vote at the Belle Sherman Annex, Alice Cook House, Beth-El Grove Community Center or Ellis Hollow Apartments in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Belle Berman Annex at 75 Cornell Street.
If you vote at the Caroline Center Church, Brooktondale Fire Hall or the Varna Community Center in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Caroline School at 2439 Slaterville Road.
If you vote at the First Congregational Church of Ithaca, Ithaca Reform Temple or Lansing Village Hall in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is at the Cayuga Heights School at 110 East Upland Road.
If you vote at the Danby Fire Station or Newfield Fire Station in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is at the Danby Fire Hall on 1780 Danby Road.
If you vote at the Enfield Community Center in general elections, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Enfield School on 20 Enfield Main Road.
If you vote at the Baptist Tabernacle Church or Alice Cook House in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Fall Creek School at 202 King Street.
If you vote at the Museum of the Earth or Franziska Racker Centers in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is the Franziska Racker Centers on 3226 Wilkins Road.
If you vote at TST BOCES or the Etna Fire Station in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is at the Northeast School on 425 Winthrop Drive.
If you vote at the South Hill School or College Circle Apartments in the general election, your voting location for ICSD elections is at the South Hill School on 520 Hudson Street.
If you vote at the Varna Community Center in general elections, your voting location for the ICSD election will remain the same.
