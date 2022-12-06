The dispute between public sector labor unions and the city attorney is dragging into another month.
During the November 30 City Administration meeting public sector labor leaders confronted the City Administration Committee about the “unproductive” and “disrespectful” culture that has been allowed to exist in City Hall. They say this culture has had spillover effects that have made negotiating contracts with the City Attorney, the Director of Human Resources, and the City Controller more difficult.
In a statement released following the meeting, Justin Perkins (CSEA DPW Unit President); Thomas Condzella (PBA President); Emily Rodekohr (Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association) and Jeanne Grace (President of the City Executive Association) said that the City Attorney’s comments at the Nov. 9 Common Council meeting were “very indicative of the hostile culture that has been allowed to persist at City Hall and in local government.”
They continue saying, “this culture has not only led to the poor treatment of public workers and deteriorating public services in our community, but it has also led to many voices being marginalized, the same voices who should be part of conversations surrounding matters involving organized labor.”
A major point of contention in the statement was that city employees feel unheard by the City Attorney’s negotiating team. According to the statement, for the last decade the Common Council has approved labor agreements with little information about the actual needs of the workers.
The City Attorney has responded to these complaints saying that numerous successful labor contracts have been reached throughout his time as City Attorney. However, as a result of the unproductive status of negotiations he has offered to step away from the negotiating table and propose a resolution to allocate funds for the Mayor to hire outside counsel to conduct labor contract negotiations.
According to the City Attorney, “In light of recent events, I do not believe that it is in the City’s best interests for labor contract negotiations to be led by the City Attorney going forward.”
The proposal to hire outside counsel to replace the City Attorney at the negotiating table calls for the Common Council to transfer $110,000 from Account A1990 Unrestricted Contingency to Account A1210-5435, for the purpose of hiring outside counsel to conduct labor contract negotiations.
In response to this proposition the statement released by public sector labor unions said, “Why are there so many attorneys on the City’s side of the table from high power law firms like Roemer, Wallens, Gold and Mineux, LLP out of Albany that have been retained by the city for so many years?” They continued by asking why the city insists on having legal representation at the negotiating table when public sector unions have never had legal representation of their own.
The statement continues saying, “pitting your employees against trained attorneys, for basic cost of living raises while always requiring benefit reductions, whether you realize it or not, will continue bankrupting and busting the very unions represented before you today.” Labor leaders say that “stacking the negotiating table with high powered lawyers who have no understanding of our community, our work or the jobs we do, has never worked…and is the very reason we are in this critical situation.”
According to public sector labor leaders this adversarial and toxic culture “can be resolved face to face, in partnership, with all primary stakeholders involved in the collaboration at the bargaining table.” However, they have also said that they are “supportive of the concept of removing the City Attorney from matters involving organized labor and are hopeful for positive change.”
While labor leaders are supportive of removing the City Attorney from future negotiations, they say this change alone “will not ensure the much-needed move away from the destructive philosophy and culture that has been allowed to persist in City Hall, unchecked, for several years.”
Instead of allocating additional funds to hire outside counsel, labor leaders say that money could be put to better use by allocating it towards higher raises for city employees. According to the statement, a member of the CSEA DPW Unit makes a maximum of $17.12 per hour, or about $34,000 per year. That’s hardly a living wage when you account for the additional costs of taxes and health insurance.
According to the public sector labor leaders who spoke at the City Administration meeting and signed the letter to the City Administration Committee, “We need to consider drastic and radical changes now, to reverse course and set the stage for future success because there is too much at stake.”
