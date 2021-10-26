ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee faced a lively public comment section at its Oct. 20 meeting after changes were made to the Good Cause Eviction or Right to Renew legislation ahead of the meeting. The exact language changes depending on who’s speaking, though the spirit of the bill remains the same.
The committee has been discussing this legislation, which would introduce additional tenant protections, for the past couple of months. Originally introduced by the Ithaca Tenants Union, the legislation has since been tweaked to closer resemble the legislation recently passed in Albany. It would protect tenants from losing their homes by guaranteeing them the option to renew their lease except under specific circumstances, such as non-payment of rent. It also aims to protect tenants from retaliation by landlords due to things like demanding repairs or organizing with other tenants.
However, prior to the meeting council member Cynthia Brock made changes to the bill that drew the ire of many in the public comment.
“Unfortunately, some of the changes really destroyed the intent of the legislation,” resident Theresa Alt said.
Resident Randall Frank echoed that, and said in the bill’s current form, all protections are gone.
“It seems to me the substantive improvements in the September [version] were eviscerated,” he said. “It undermines all the meaningful protections of the most vulnerable people. Whose interests are being represented here?”
Genevieve Rand, a leader with the Ithaca Tenants Union and a driving force behind this legislation, said she took issue with changes to the lease renewal timeline and other new good causes for eviction in the bill.
“This version of the bill is quite dramatically different from the version that was circulated last month,” she said. “Literally the whole point of this law is so a non-renewal notice can’t exist without a tenant’s consent unless the landlord takes them to court to prove they broke a rule. […] If you sign a year contract, how can you evaluate that contract two months in? The building sale thing, the inspection refusal thing, all of this was thrown in with one sweeping move without a [public] session like this. This version of the bill doesn’t do any of the intentions of the Good Cause legislation. It needs to be thrown out and reverted to the September bill.”
Rand was referencing a few substantive changes made by Brock in the latest version of the bill. Currently, the city’s code requires landlords to wait 60 days before offering a lease renewal to a tenant, however they can include a waiver to those 60 days in the lease agreement. Many renters unknowingly waive this 60-day waiting period and end up signing lease renewals shortly into their current lease before getting the chance to evaluate their living situation.
Brock suggested eliminating this waiver allowance, meaning landlords will be required to wait the 60 days before offering a renewal lease, and then a tenant would have 45 days to negotiate and accept the renewal lease or indicate they will not be renewing. Totaling 105 days, Rand, and others during public comment, argued this was not enough time to evaluate if the living situation was a good one.
Rand also referenced “the building sale thing,” which refers to the section Brock added that allows a landlord to terminate a lease for the purpose of sale or renovation. The Tenants Union had previously argued against the sale of a building as a “good cause” for eviction. Brock did include a relocation assistance requirement for building sale lease termination that would require landlords to provide one month’s rent for a tenant household paying rent greater than fair market rent plus the full repayment of the security deposit. If a tenant is paying rent equal to or less than fair market rent, they would receive two months rent and full repayment of the security deposit.
Lastly, Rand mentioned the inspection refusal portion of the new bill. This refers to the inclusion of a tenant refusing the landlord access to the housing accommodation for the purpose of making necessary and/or routine repairs, maintenance inspections or improvement required by law or for the purpose of showing the housing accommodation to a prospective purchaser, mortgagee, tenant or another person having a legitimate interest as grounds for the removal of tenants. There’s concern from some that this could be abused by some landlords.
Brock, for her part, said that the changes she made were on behalf of much public feedback and meetings with members of the Board of Realtors, area landlords, affordable housing providers, tenants who have been subject to landlord demands to commit to lease renewal within weeks of moving in, tenants who have been subject to automatic non-renewal, and tenants experiencing dramatic rent increases.
“I did this for the benefit of the committee knowing in committee meetings we’d have the opportunity to go through it with the group to evaluate the changes independently. This is not something that is mine alone,” Brock said. “I feel it is a deep break in understanding in thinking that something that comes forward is my singular vision.”
Brock’s colleagues also came to her defense, crediting her for being the one to move the discussion along in the first place and explaining that there’s a process for working through new legislation.
“It’s often the case that when we are proposing something there are multiple iterations and with each iteration there are new comments from people on council and the public,” committee member Laura Lewis said. “We work to improve as best we can and reflect and incorporate those comments.”
This newest version was voted to be circulated by the committee, which means it is out for comment from the public and council members. Committee chair Seph Murtagh said he wants to hold a public hearing in November to further discuss the legislation. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.