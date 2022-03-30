ITHACA, NY -- The co-leaders of the Reimagining Public Safety task force had its first public feedback session since the group’s final recommendations for a new department were revealed earlier this month. At the March 22 town hall, individuals were able to directly ask questions of Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and co-leads Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood.
The first question they were asked, and one of the most pressing since the report was published, is how they envision five unarmed responders taking on the level of work outlined. As it currently stands, the division of police would be responsible for 13 call types, while the division of community solutions (the unarmed division) would be responsible for 25 call types. The remaining 17 could go to either or both, depending on the decisions of the future commissioner. In addition to the discrepancy of the number of call types, the unarmed division is proposed to begin with five responders, as opposed to the 68 funded positions at the Ithaca Police Department.
The answer wasn’t terribly specific, with Yearwood explaining that the implementation would be a gradual process.
“We aren’t under the impression that we can immediately assign five newly hired community responders to the amount of work outlined in the report,” she said. “But we are aware it would need to start slowly.”
It wasn’t clear if that meant some of those calls would be reassigned to the policing division until a higher number of staff at the community solutions level could be achieved, or if there’s another alternative.
There were a couple questions about culture change within policing as well, as it’s been a topic of discussion since the beginning of the Reimagining Public Safety process a year ago.
Yearwood said that she believes the very existence of a civilian commissioner overseeing the Department of Community Safety will “provide a refreshing way to foster a new culture in its own right.”
She acknowledged that culture can’t be mandated, but that a strong leader can help shift culture. Rosario highlighted Sgt. Mary Orsaio of Ithaca Police Department as someone who has received many compliments from the vulnerable populations they consulted with, proving that these types of behavior can exist within a culture.
“Culture change can also be fostered by transparency and accountability by the things we choose to measure,” Rosario said, emphasizing the importance for more data collection and distribution.
The task force’s recommendations didn’t directly address treating mental health in the community, which some residents questioned. Rosario explained that mental health is a county responsibility, so it was part of the work that would need to be done as part of the 17 collaborative recommendations that are being tackled by the Community Justice Center.
The city’s human resources director, Schelley Michell-Nunn, addressed the hiring process for the civilian commissioner, and promised there would be community involvement.
“In the city we have, through our city charter, a procedure for hiring department heads,” she said. “There will be opportunities for the community to be involved at some point in that process. We will conduct a national search and at this point in time the commissioner would be appointed by the mayor and voted on by Common Council.”
Resident Camille Tischler asked for clarification about the referendum that will likely need to take place as the new department is implemented. Lewis explained that certain decisions are outlined in the city charter as triggering a referendum, and altering reporting lines is one of them. The police chief currently reports to the mayor, but once the plan is implemented the police chief would report to the commissioner, which changes the reporting lines. This will automatically trigger a vote, but it’s unclear if any other aspects of the plan will.
“We don’t know at this point if any other decisions […] will require a referendum,” Lewis said.
Resident Alana Byrd, who is with a group called Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety, asked if there were any other cities that delineated calls in a similar fashion and how successful they had been.
Rosario said they looked at a number of models, one of best known being CAHOOTS out of Eugene, Oregon. He said in 2019, the CAHOOTS program had 24,000 calls and called for backup from police about 1% of the time.
“So that’s inspiring because those are the situations that say this can be done,” he said. “And that’s experience over decades.”
He referenced another similar alternative response program in Denver that is in its pilot phase and has been “very successful.”
“They haven’t had to call for police backup once, and they’re going to expand that [program],” he said.
However, the recommendations for call delineation and the two divisions under one department are unique.
“We’d be the first to try something quite like we’re doing it,” he said. “So we’re looking at successful practices and also developing it with Ithaca flavor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.