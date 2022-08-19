The City of Ithaca Engineering Division will host a public meeting for the proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget on Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner conference room. The meeting will also be accessible remotely via Zoom; to get an invitation to this meeting, email John Licitra at jlicitra@cityofithaca.org.
The presentation will discuss the proposed 2023 Work Plan and budget. One aspect of the budget is to increase the sidewalk assessment fees to keep with construction costs.
