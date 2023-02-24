The Ithaca City School District has announced that it will be holding a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. to discuss updates to the Low Income Senior and Disabled Tax Exemptions. The meeting will be held in person at 400 Lake Street, Ithaca NY 14850, and live-streamed via Zoom
