The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit, Inc. (TCAT) Board of Directors will hold a virtual public hearing Jan. 27, 2022, to gather public feedback on the portion of TCAT’s final 2020-2021 Transit Development Plan (TDP) that involves service reductions for routes 30, 36 and 37 only.
Specifically, the final TDP proposes the elimination of:
•Service north of Lansing Schools for route 36 and service north of Lansing Town Hall for route 37 effective immediately if approved.
•Route 30 – service to the Highland Road/Parkway and Northway corridor in the Village of Cayuga Heights. This corridor and the village as a whole is and will be (with the TDP plan) continue to be served by other routes to include 31-41; 32; 37 and 83. (To go into effect immediately pending board approval.)
(Please note: these alignments have already been in effect since August 2021 as part of a pandemic emergency service reduction.)
A “major service reduction” is defined by TCAT’s Title VI Program as one that reduces service by 20 percent or more in a distinct geographical area or corridor (even in low-service areas where percentage values can indicate a major impact.) TCAT’s Title VI policy requires TCAT to notify and provide a formal public comment period of at least 30 days before the TCAT Board considers approval.
The public hearing will be held as part of the TCAT Board of Director’s regularly scheduled meeting starting 4 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 27, and which will be conducted virtually through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. (Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no in-person public hearing is scheduled.)
See Zoom meeting information at https://tcatbus.com/tdp-2020/2021
Most U.S. transit agencies undertake the TDP process approximately every 10 years for a comprehensive review of their transportation network aimed at improving service. See more information at https://tcatbus.com/tdp-2020/2021. Those who want printed information on sections of the TDP plan should email TCAT at tcat@tcatmail.com (write TDP in subject line) or call (607) 277-9388 ext. 560.
