The Tompkins County Health Department is announcing that public-facing hotel workers and individuals who are homebound can now use the Tompkins County Vaccine Registry and are eligible to receive the vaccine locally. Individuals in these eligibility groups are encouraged to sign up for the registry and will be communicated with by TCHD when appointments become available.
Individuals who are homebound will be vaccinated in their homes. TCHD will communicate directly with the individual who is homebound or a caregiver based on the information provided in the registry when appointments become available.
TCHD is also urging everyone who signs up for the registry to check their email (including their spam mailbox) and phone for messages confirming appointment availability. Emails containing appointment links come from swift911@tompkins-co.org. TCHD recently published a video explaining the vaccine registry on the County’s YouTube page.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during business hours 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and someone can register them over the phone. TCHD will use this registry to distribute registration links for eligible groups when vaccine appointments are available.
This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
