ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Pete’s Liquor Store during the following dates and times when they could have infected others. There was also a potential public exposure on TCAT Bus Route 65 during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
Pete's Liquor Store, 805 W Buffalo St, Ithaca
- Tuesday, February 2, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 3, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
TCAT, Route 65
- Tuesday, February 2: inbound bus at around 1:45 p.m. at Danby Rd. @ Michigan Hollow Rd., disembarked at Seneca St. Station at around 2 p.m.
The individuals who tested positive are in isolation. If you were at Pete’s Liquor Store or on this bus route during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
