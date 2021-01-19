ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and rode on TCAT Route 32 during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
TCAT, Route 32 on Friday, Jan. 15
- Route 32 inbound: Rider boarded around 1:50 p.m. at Gaslight Village Apartments and disembarked 2:18 p.m. at Seneca St. Station.
- Route 32 outbound: Rider boarded 8 p.m. at Green St. Station and disembarked around 8:30 p.m. at Gaslight Village Apartments.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were on Route 32 during the date and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
