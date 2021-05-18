ITHACA, NY -- “Free Palestine! Free free Palestine!”
These chants rose loudly from the crowd at Bernie Milton Pavilion in Ithaca on the afternoon of May 16, as residents gathered to show support for Palestinians in Gaza the conflict with Israel escalated.
“In Gaza it’s a time of shock and mourning of the dead and wounded,” Beth Harris of Ithaca Jewish Voice for Peace said. “Entire families have been killed, high rise residences have been crumbled. Today we deplore the catastrophic loss of Palestinian life.”
The New York Times currently puts the death toll at 145 in Gaza and 12 in Israel as the tensions grow and rockets fly between the sides. Rally-goers in Ithaca called for an end to the “racialized violence” and called on supporters to sign a petition that would end U.S. military funding to Israel and support H.R. 2950, a bill that calls for an end to “U.S. funding of Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.” The petition also wants to hold Israel accountable by supporting sanctions on Israel until it complies with international law and ends its apartheid regime, and uplift Palestinian calls for freedom by “centering those most harmed by violence and oppression” and “support their right to resist Israel’s ethnic cleansing.”
Harris called the current conflict a “watershed moment of Palestinian resistance.”
The protest was sponsored by Ithaca Committee for Justice in Palestine, Ithaca Jewish Voice for Peace, CODEPINK, Episcopal Peace Fellowship, VFP Ithaca, Interfaith Veterans Fellowship of Reconciliation, Finger Lakes Veterans Peace Coalition, Ithaca DSA, PSL Finger Lakes, Ithaca Catholic Worker, Tompkins County Antiracist Coalition and United Methodist Upper NY Annual Conference Task Force on Peace with Justice in Palestine/Israel.
