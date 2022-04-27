ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca is looking at the possibility of building a new East Hill fire station at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Dryden Road. With some creative math, the net city cost is about $1.5 million.
The new station was proposed at the April 20 Planning and Economic Development Committee, and would include resting quarters, a workout area, office space, classroom/multi-use space and of course an area for a ladder truck and an engine. It will have room to house up to six firefighters, which Fire Chief Tom Parsons said is twice the amount of personnel they usually have in the station.
“We designed that for current needs and future growth,” he said.
Parsons said the process for a new fire station began nearly a decade ago when members of the city’s planning department and planners from Cornell were having meetings about the future of development in Collegetown. The need for improvements for the fire station on East Hill was identified early on.
“There’s a lot of development that’s gone on in the last six or seven years,” Parsons said of Collegetown. “Density has become greater, and traffic and pedestrians are going to keep making more challenges for the fire department in its current spot.”
The fire station is currently located on College Avenue. Parsons said they looked at many locations on East Hill, trying to find one not too far from the Collegetown core or from the north end.
Ultimately they settled on 403 Elmwood Avenue. and 408 Dryden Roadd. as a potential spot for a new station. There was talk of doing renovations to the current station instead, but those repairs were estimated to be $1.5 million, plus it would displace the firefighters and equipment currently manning that station.
Nels Bohn, director of the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, said that after looking at the cost of construction, it’s estimated the cost of building the new station will be $9 million. However, the city has $1 million in old grant money it can use, and the sales proceeds of 309 College Avenue., the site of the current station, is estimated to be $5.1 million. That leaves the city with a net cost of $2.95 million, but Bohn said the city would have had to spend $1.5 million on repairs anyway, meaning the new station only costs the city an additional $1.5 million or so.
“It’s a pretty sound investment compared to other construction projects,” he said.
The new station will also include infrastructure to support electric fire apparatus, and will be a fully electric building.
Some committee members floated the idea of requesting funding from Cornell, and it is expected that the town of Ithaca will contribute as well.
The proposal will come back to the Planning and Economic Development Committee at the May 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.