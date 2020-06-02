Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles has received the endorsement of Cynthia Nixon, former New York State candidate for governor and actress best known for her role on Sex and the City. Kelles is running for the Democratic nomination for New York's 125th Assembly District.
Nixon's emerged as a progressive political figure and, in turn, has become quite popular locally among the area's Democratic community. She was well received during visits here in the lead-up to her 2018 primary challenge of Governor Andrew Cuomo, though that effort was unsuccessful.
“As a fellow advocate for a New York that works for all of us, Anna Kelles has the courage and the experience to effect real change for the many, not just the few," Nixon said in a statement in the Kelles campaign's announcement. "I’m proud to stand with Anna and ask you to join me in supporting her to be your next Assemblywoman.”
Nixon has endorsed four other candidates for state assembly, all Democrats competing in primaries. Kelles and Nixon will be appearing together for a virtual town hall that will be broadcast live on Youtube. The event will take place on June 17th at 7 p.m., and more information is available at her website. Kelles has been endorsed by a litany of other entities, between prominent local figures and unions, in the fiercely competitive race for the Democratic nomination.
"I'm thrilled to have the support of Cynthia Nixon, a progressive champion, a courageous fighter, and a woman of conviction and integrity who stands for the issues I will fight for in Albany," Kelles said. "She has been and continues to be an inspiration for so many. I look forward to appearing with her in our joint virtual town hall."
