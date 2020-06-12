Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles picked up another notable endorsement on Thursday when Zephyr Teachout, a lawyer, activist and former progressive candidate for statewide office, tweeted her support for Kelles' campaign on Thursday.
"I'm endorsing Anna today because it will make a huge difference to have a fearless, progressive climate and health activist who is also a brainiac epidemiologist in Albany," Teachout said on Twitter.
Teachout is popular locally, and launched progressive challenges for governor of New York in 2014 and attorney general in 2018. In a press release Thursday, Kelles reacted to the news.
"It’s an honor to be endorsed by Zephyr Teachout, a true champion in the activist community.” Kelles said. “Zephyr has literally written the book on political corruption and is recognized as a national expert. I look forward working with her, and other progressives in Albany ”
Kelles has previously been endorsed by Cynthia Nixon, the Working Families Party, Tompkins County legislature chair Leslyn McBean-Clairborne and several local union chapters, among others.
