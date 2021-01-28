ITHACA, NY -- On Saturdays at 12 p.m. cars start to line up behind the Triphammer Marketplace. Their drivers call for their Ithaca Winter Farmers Market online order, which is then delivered curbside by Annie Seichepin and Marnie Perry. They carry out brown paper bags of vegetables, sometimes making a stop at one of three coolers containing cheese and meat.
The Ithaca Farmers Market opened its Winter Market Jan. 9. While the indoor market opens at 10:30 a.m. for vendors, the new curbside online pick-up service starts at noon, allowing customers who do not want to shop inside the Marketplace an option to purchase from their local farms.
All the products in these paper bags come from vendors part of the winter market, some of which are stationed in the atrium of the Marketplace, with signs for their business against plastic tables covered in multicolored tablecloths. Stripes of bright orange tape indicate spaces for each vendor, six feet apart from one another, and the same colorful tape marks arrows for foot traffic. Hand sanitizer stations and large signs with the market’s COVID-19 rules are placed intermittently around the atrium and the down-the-hall room for other vendors.
Market Manager Kelly Sauve was instrumental in organizing the online curbside service, a website open for orders Monday – Thursday. Vendors can sell at both the online market and in-person at Triphammer, but they’re not required to sell in-person to sell online, Sauve said.
The website operates like other food delivery services, where customers can add items to their bag and check out. On Fridays, the website is closed so vendors can gather their items and on Saturdays deliver them to Seichepin, Perry and Sauve, who pack and organize the bags alphabetically. Some of the paper receipts stapled to the bags had a “Thank you!” with an elongated smiley face written on them.
Sauve said that getting vendors acquainted with the online service began in December 2020 before launching the first curbside deliveries Jan. 16. In the first round of orders, Sauve said that the market received 19 orders. The second batch, picked up on Jan. 23, had 44.
The market uses Local Food Marketplace, an online platform that seeks to increase awareness and services to local farms and food hubs like the market. Sauve said the curbside service will hopefully stem the long lines that occurred at the summer market at Steamboat Landing, an aspect of the market that affected vendors’ sales.
“We've been talking about creating some type of online platform for some time, and of course with the pandemic that priority became much higher for us,” Sauve said. “How do we get produce more easily into the hands of our local customers without them potentially having to wait in a line? […] Online business has obviously boomed over the last nine months to a year. And so far the community reception has been really positive so I think we were on the right mark here with where we were going.”
Johanna Brown, an Ithaca community member, picked up an order for vegetables, meat and pastries at the market Jan. 23. Though she said she usually goes to the spring and summer market, she avoided the crowds and lines this year because of the pandemic. It was her first order using the online marketplace, and she said the service was easy to use.
“I was just really excited to hear that they were doing that because we've been really missing the winter market but just not feeling safe going inside,” Brown said. “[We’re] excited that we can still support some of the local farms and great vendors.”
One vendor selling his products on the online marketplace is Bob “Bobcat” Vonagura, co-owner and packshed manager of Main Street Farms and Early Morning Farms. It’s Early Morning Farms’ first year at the winter market, but Bobcat said he’s noticed a smaller group of customers at the winter market compared to the one at Steamboat Landing. He sells beets, cabbage, carrots and onions among other vegetables through the online service.
Bobcat said he sees orders come in as they’re placed, allowing him to remove crops like root vegetables from storage but harvest fresh greens the day before the customer picks up the order. Fridays are for market preparation regardless of online orders, he said, so preparing the items for curbside has been integrated into the farm’s pre-market schedule.
“The contactless pickup is a huge benefit for the customer, and I think for the farmer, it's a good addition for increased sales,” he said. “As long as people are willing to keep supporting it, then I think that we'll keep doing it.”
Customers will also see weekslong Community Supporting Agriculture (CSA) Shares, $30-39 depending on size, online for purchase from Main Street Farms/Early Morning Farms. In November 2020, Bobcat said many of his customers often opted for CSA shares, then available for pick-up at the market and GreenStar Food Co-Op.
“It’s just great to see people that are hardcore about buying local and getting to see them all year round, and a lot of people don't realize how lucky we are to have so many awesome farmers in our community,” he said. “But the people that show up to market, they know. It's almost like a fun little secret that's not so secret.”
However some vendors choose not to sell their products with the online service. Lorena Mendoza of West Haven Farms said she isn’t using the service because the farm has its own online pick-up service, similar to a CSA shares program, that puts together a box of available produce for weekly customers. Mendoza also said that in the winter, the farm has less produce to sell, another reason she has chosen not to partake in the market’s online service.
“I think it's a good resource for the situation that is going on,” Mendoza said. “It’s not working for us right now, but I'm really happy it is in place because a lot of people have to use it, and I’m happy that if at some point we need it, it’s there.”
To shop online, visit: https://ithacamarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products
