Tompkins County announced today that they'd been informed by a "private employer" at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the announcement, the individual has been at home in isolation since their samples were originally collected on March 22.
The Tompkins County Health Department has finished a thorough contact investigation to "identify close contacts and potential exposures."
"Anyone identified as having potentially been exposed was notified and provided further steps to take which include self-quarantine and/or testing," the announcement said. County administration is still available for contact at (607) 274-5551.
As of Thursday afternoon, Tompkins County had 32 positive cases of coronavirus. There are positive cases at Ithaca College, Cornell University, Collegetown restaurant Mango Mango Dessert, the Tompkins County Courthouse and DeWitt Middle School along with the airport now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.