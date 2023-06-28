After much anticipation, the results of the Democratic Primaries in Tompkins County are rolling in. While these results set a more solid scene for the general election in November, they won’t be made official until all absentee and mail-in ballots are counted — which will happen next week. These results are based on numbers from the Tompkins County Board of Elections, which can be found here.
The City of Ithaca’s five contested primaries for Common Council saw some surprising results as issues related to affordability and homelessness were top concerns among voters as they made their way to the polls.
First Ward, City of Ithaca
The race to represent the four-year term to represent the city’s Fourth Ward saw first-time candidate and Southside Community Center Deputy Director Kayla Matos defeat longtime Common Council member Cynthia Brock. A total of 670 votes were cast in the race, with Matos receiving 379 (56.57%) compared to Brock’s 291 (43.43%).
Matos will advance as the Democratic candidate in the November election, setting her up to be the third Solidarity Slate member to join the Common Council alongside Fourth Ward Alderperson Jorge DeFendini and Second Ward Alderperson Phoebe Brown. Brown will be running for reelection in November to represent the two-year term in the First Ward as a result of redistricting.
Despite winning the Democratic primary, Matos and Brock will face off in a rematch in the November general election as Brock will be running on the Ithacans for Progress line as an independent.
Second Ward, City of Ithaca
The three-way race between Aryeal Jackson, West Fox, and Kris Haines-Sharp to represent the two-year term for Ithaca’s Second Ward saw Haines-Sharp come out on top. A total of 731 votes were cast in the race — Jackson received 151 (20.66%), Fox received 259 (35.43%), and Haines-Sharp received 321 (43.91%).
Haines-Sharp was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Fifth Ward in February that was created when Mayor Laura Lewis officially assumed her mayoral role.
Third Ward, City of Ithaca
The race to fill the four-year term in Ithaca’s Third Ward between Cornell University scientist Dr. Nathan Shapiro and Second Wind Cottages Executive Director David Shapiro saw a victory for Shapiro by a margin of just 11 votes. A total of 552 votes were cast in the race with Sitaraman receiving 271 (49.09%) and Shapiro receiving 280 (50.72%).
Fifth Ward, City of Ithaca
Both races in the Fifth Ward saw two newcomers from Cornell face off against longtime Ithaca residents. In the race for the Wards four-year term, Margaret Fabrizio defeated Cornell student Michelle Song, and Clyde Lederman — another Cornell student — defeated Jason Houghton in the race for the Wards two-year term.
A total of just 164 votes were cast in the race between Fabrizio and Song. Every one of those votes mattered as a margin of just six votes separated the two candidates. Fabrizio received 85 votes (51.83%) compared to Songs’ 79 votes (48.17%).
Even though Song lost the Democratic primary, she could still maintain a spot on the November general election ballot on the Working Families Party line.
Similar to the Wards four-year term, there was a small turnout in the race for the two-year term but every vote made a difference as the margin between the two candidates was just seven votes. Only 167 votes were cast in the race between Lederman and Houghton, with Lederman receiving 87 votes (52.10%) compared to Houghton’s 80 votes (47.90%).
Despite losing the primary, Houghton will likely be facing off against Lederman once again in November as he is running as an independent on the Ithacans for Progress line alongside Brock.
Town of Caroline
The primaries in the Town of Caroline were dominated by the town's multi-year long debate around zoning. Leading up to election day, there were accusations of unfair practices on both sides of the political spectrum with pro-zoning proponents accused of voter intimidation and anti-zoning advocates accused of party raiding.
In the end, it seems like the pro-zoning incumbents were able to pull off a victory with Town Supervisor Mark Witmer defeating his challenger Tonya VanCamp by a margin of 252 votes (34.83%). A total of 732 votes were cast in the race, with Witmer receiving 492 votes (67.21%) compared to VanCamp’s 240 votes (32.79%).
The race for Caroline Town Board saw a four way race between incumbent Kate Kelley-Makenzie and challengers Megan Slatoff-Burke, Kathryn Mix, and Tim Murray. The top two candidates in the race, Kelley-Makenzie and Murray, will receive the Democratic nomination. A total of 1,440 votes were cast in the race, with Makenzie receiving 492 votes (34.17%), Burke receiving 228 votes (15.83%), Mix receiving 253 votes (17.57%), and Murray receiving 465 votes (32.29%).
Town of Danby
The race for Town Clerk in Danby between Mariah Dillion and Janice Adelman saw a total of just 81 votes. Dillion was able to pull off a victory after receiving 42 votes (51.85%) compared to Adelman’s 33 votes (40.74%).
Town of Enfield
There was three-way race for Town Board in Enfield between Melissa Millspaugh, Robert Lynch, and James Ricks. The top two candidates in the race, Millspaugh and Lynch, were able to achieve victory after receiving 86 votes (49.14%) and 68 votes (38.86%). Ricks received just 20 votes (11.43%).
The only Republican Primary of the day took place in Enfields race for Highway Superintendent between Barry J. Rollins, Sr. and Chris Willis. The race saw the lowest voter turnout of the day at just 65 votes. Rollins was able to come out on top after receiving 48 votes (73.85%) compared to Willis’ 17 votes (26.15%).
