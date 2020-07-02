On June 29, the Tompkins County Office of Human Rights hosted a discussion called Toward Common Ground: Black and White LGBTQ+ Collaborations featuring three panelists who spoke about their experiences as part of the LGBT community. Panelist Anne Koreman uploaded a waving rainbow flag emblazoned against a blue sky as the backdrop of her Zoom call.
The panel was moderated by Dr. Ken Clarke, director of Tompkins County Office of Human Rights. Along with Koreman—a Tompkins County Legislator, Chair of the county’s Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and co-founder of Finger Lakes Pulse—Clarke spoke to Shawna Black, Vice Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature, and Ulysses Smith, head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Blend, a digital platform for mortgages and banking. Approximately 50 people attended the event.
All three panelists are activists in the local LGBT community, with Koreman and Black working in Tompkins County and Smith in San Francisco. Each panelist spoke about the recent protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. In his introduction, Smith said the past month has been difficult but eye-opening for him because he feels that it has normalized talking about racism and the LGBT community as a single conversation rather than separate ones.
“We tend to talk about people of color and the LGBTQ community as these two separate and distinct entities, and the problem with that is that it absolutely erases those of us who […] stand at the intersection of those identities,” he said. “We're hearing the cries of groups like me and like many others who are really seeking to be recognized and seen as human beings.”
Black spoke about her life growing up around a family that was openly racist and homophobic and her activist work, which began 25 years ago. Black was also part of the Ithaca 50, a group of 25 same-sex couples that sued Ithaca and New York State for the right to marry in 2004. Black and her wife, Margo, were married in 2015, the year the Supreme Court of the United States legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
“[Getting married or starting a family is] stuff that I think many people just take for granted because they don't necessarily face that struggle,” she said. “I'm very glad that we're talking about race and the LGBT community because […] there's a lot of hatred and bigotry that's directed towards both.”
A section of the panel took questions from the audience, in which Koreman spoke to strategies to address the recent deaths of Black people, specifically transgender women like Dominique “Rem'mie” Fells, who was killed in Philadelphia. Smith said this period of time is more than a moment—that a movement exists beyond a short conversation—a sentiment that Koreman said she agreed with.
“I'm asking you to look at how this affects other people and […] we need to keep saying these things and not let the uncomfortable conversations scare us away,” Koreman said. “Working together, we can do a lot of different things [and] actually doing that in our movements and not just talking about today but keeping that up throughout the year.”
Smith referenced Marsha P. Johnson, a Black, transgender female activist who is attributed with initiating the Stonewall uprising in 1969, as a foundation for the LGBT movement and an example of how intersectional thinking is key to recognizing one’s individual biases.
Conversations like the panel help initiate this, he said, after which individuals can demand that lawmakers create explicit protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.
“What's going to be the hard part is not only figuring out how to change your own individual behavior, but really the structural and institutional changes that have to follow,” he said. “What will define us going forward is not at all the things that we're seeing right now, but it's going to be the many, many changes that we have to make and the things that have to take place when the news cycle is over."
