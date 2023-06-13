Last weekend's Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) PRIDE events, that were postponed due to unsafe air quality indexes, has been rescheduled to take place this Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th. Please note: Friday, June 16th will be the PRIDE Parade and Dance Party at Press Bay and the Bernie Milton Pavilion, and Saturday, June 17th will be the PRIDE Block Party at Press Bay.
The PRIDE Parade will be a pedestrian march from Press Bay Alley to the Bernie Milton Pavilion. At 7pm opening remarks will be given and the Dance Party will follow and take place until 9pm. We want to remind everyone that this event and route is mobility device accessible. On June 17th, the PRIDE Block Party will take place from 12-6pm at Press Bay and the 100 Block of West State Street.
Vendors, parade participants, community partners, performers, presenters, BID merchants and sponsors have been notified accordingly. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked to get these events rescheduled.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the DIA at: 607-277-8679. Our office hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday, 10am-2pm.
