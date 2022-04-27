“No, I’m not scared. I don’t believe in ghosts.”
Julee Johnson strolls through the rough, winding lanes of the Ithaca City Cemetery.
“People ask me when I give tours, especially children. ‘Are you scared?’” Johnson chuckles. “I tell them ‘no, because they’re dead.’ It’s not the dead that can hurt you, it’s the living that you’ve gotta watch out for.”
Johnson has been working with the Friends of the Ithaca City Cemetery, an affiliate of Historic Ithaca, since about 2014. She and her friend Ellen Leventry took part in one of Historic Ithaca’s Halloween-time cemetery tours and during it noticed there was lots of work to be done.
“At that time it was like, yeah, we could dig the vines off some of the vaults,” she said. They did their first clean-up day that year where they picked up trash and took down vines from headstones. That was the also the year they found a humerus bone.
“We told [Ithaca City Forester] Jeanne Grace about it and she was very blasé,” Johnson said. “It happens.”
It happens for a couple reasons. For one, the cemetery is old. Built into the side of a hill encompassed by Cascadilla Park Road, University Avenue, Cornell Avenue and Stewart Avenue, the cemetery got its start at the bottom of that hill. This oldest part of the cemetery is called the burial ground, and the first burial was around 1790. There was no formal town at the time, and most people in the area were just passing through. As one family came through, their daughter, Rachel Allen, was sick and died. With no other option, her family decided to bury her in the future Ithaca City Cemetery.
“It was uphill from the water source, and probably a pretty area,” Johnson said. “And that was the first.”
Once Allen was buried there, others followed suit and it became a social burial ground. The land was owned at the time by Simeon DeWitt, and he didn’t object to it. When the village was founded officially in 1821, that land became the codified burial ground.
“It wasn’t down by DeWitt Park where the churches are and things are flatter,” Johnson said. “No, they already had this burial ground going at the time.”
If you were to walk around that section of the cemetery, you’d notice there aren’t any headstones from the late 1700s. Johnson said it was likely that because the people buried there weren’t permanent residents, their spots were probably just identified with wooden markers, which would be long gone now. The earliest headstones are from the early 1800s, with the old burial ground providing plenty of space until the 1840s when expansion started up the hill.
That’s when landscaping started and the vaults were sold.
“It was this idea of a rural natural area in a city where, yes, you could bury your dead, but you could also have these winding lanes and vistas,” Johnson said. “The whole idea was making it a natural area where people could visit their dead.”
The landscape artist, whose last name was Pickering, terraced the steep terrain to make it better suited for a cemetery. Built into the terraces are the vaults. Essentially, they’re mausoleums, but instead of freestanding structures, the majority of the vault is built into the side of the hill, with only a stone façade visible from the path. One of the vaults that the Friends have worked to repair is the corporation vault. Upon looking into its history, Johnson said she found that this vault acted as storage for bodies of people who died in the winter and couldn’t yet be buried.
More recognizable are the names on the family vaults, which make up the rest of the structures. Of course there’s a Cornell family vault, though some members of the family were later moved to Lake View Cemetery, which was considered a more “in” place to be buried for a time. There’s also the Lewis family vault and the Esty vault, all built in the mid- to late-1800s. The Esty vault is what Johnson calls the problem child.
“The whole front façade fell,” she said. “It killed a groundhog but thank God that’s all that happened.”
She said the terrain is part of what causes damage to the vaults, but vandalism and mistreatment contribute as well. Because of its location near Cornell University and the Fall Creek neighborhood, many students and children will run, or sled, down the hill, damaging stones and vaults.
Luckily, repair work has begun after the city and Cornell contributed $75,000 each. Johnson and Leventry also worked with a cemetery conservationist to learn how to upright fallen headstones, clean stones properly, and how to use epoxy to put broken stones back together.
“It was really useful,” Johnson said. “It got us started on wanting to do more, wanting to do better. And that’s when Historic Ithaca stepped up to the plate to be the [Friends of the Ithaca City Cemetery] sponsor. It’s such a natural partnering.”
Inside the work shed on the property, Johnson points out a prime example of what makes the partnership between the Friends and Historic Ithaca just so natural. A headstone sits on top of a pile of broken stones. Though fractured in a few spots, the headstone is largely intact. It has the name of a man who died in 1857. His cause of death is listed on the stone — drowning. He was 21 years old.
“The cemetery is truly an outdoor archive,” Johnson said. “There are all these stories to tell. That’s what makes it so fascinating. It’s not just the beautiful natural area and the good workout you get climbing the hills, it’s the people telling their stories.”
And indeed, the cemetery (and Johnson) is full of fascinating tales of ordinary Ithacans. She pointed out one headstone with the name Doctor Tarbell on it. In this case, she explained, Doctor was a name and not a title.
“He was the seventh son of a seventh son,” Johnson said. “That was called Doctor at the time.”
Tarbell had come to Ithaca for schooling, but instead joined the Army during the Civil War. He was present at the Battle of Gettysburg and was taken prisoner and held in a prison camp in the south. When he was released, he returned to Ithaca and married his childhood sweetheart. Then, on a visit to Washington, D.C., he went to see a show and happened to be at Ford’s Theatre the night that President Abraham Lincoln was shot.
“You look at the grave and it doesn’t look all that special,” Johnson said. “But then you read his obituary and he’s like Forrest Gump. He was everywhere.”
On the opposite side of the cemetery, she points out two more headstones. One is old and weathered, but the name is readable — Daniel Jackson. Next to Jackson is a stone marker that looks brand new — Amy Coleman. Johnson explains that Jackson and Coleman were mother and son, and that Jackson was a Black man who freed himself from slavery. He came north to Ithaca where he got a job working for Edward Esty (from the Esty family vault). After the Civil War, Jackson returned to the south to find his mother despite Esty’s warnings. Luckily for Jackson, he and his mother made it safely to Ithaca where they died only days apart many years later — Coleman lived to 103. Esty paid for an obituary for Jackson when he died, and during the bicentennial of Tompkins County, his headstone was righted and a marker was put in for his mother.
Ithaca City Cemetery is a secular cemetery and has no affiliation to any religion or group. However, organizations were welcome to buy large plots for its members, leading to the creation of little areas throughout the cemetery. There’s a firefighter section where firefighters without family can be buried, there’s a veteran’s section, and there’s even a section owned by Temple Beth-El, where beautiful stones etched in Hebrew can be found.
All the way at the back of the cemetery (or at the top of the hill) is what looks like an empty field. Johnson pointed out that it’s the area they use for their Cinema in the Cemetery nights — the Potter’s Field. People without families, people in jail, people whose bodies go unclaimed — all these folks were put in the Potter’s Field, where their bodies remain buried but unmarked. This provides the perfect open space for people to bring their blankets and chairs and cozy up for a movie night to kick off October.
“This year we’ve licensed ‘Beetlejuice’ for Oct. 1,” Johnson said.
If that sounds a little morbid, Johnson gets it. But, “they’re dead,” she reminds you. They don’t mind.
Aside from Cinema in the Cemetery, there are a lot of other ways to enjoy the space.
“There’s so much to offer here,” Johnson said. “It’s a lovely place to walk through.”
And it is. There are blue jays and robins and sparrows flitting through the trees, squirrels and foxes dashing through the headstones, and of course, it’s very peaceful and quiet.
To take advantage of the natural beauty of the space, the Friends also offer tree tours and bird tours of the cemetery.
“We’re labeling the trees so people can recognize what they are,” Johnson said. “We want to use features of the cemetery as part of an educational aspect. It excites people’s interest. It’s really interesting to see how much wildlife they support.”
There will also be a tree planting on Arbor Day (April 29) that residents are welcome to attend, and the annual clean-up is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. In the past, the Friends have also hosted a Cemetery Sprint race, but due to the condition of the roads they decided not to do it this year.
It's easy for a cemetery to fall into disrepair, and Ithaca City Cemetery is perhaps more prone to it than others. Its rough terrain and the gorge splitting it down the middle means there is more erosion, plus the cemetery is full, and its current residents can’t exactly complain about crumbling stones or pothole-riddled roads.
So despite all the work put in by the Friends, there is still much to be done in the cemetery. And repairing the roads is one of them. The city has looked into designating the cemetery as a park, rather than just a green space, because it would open up different types of funding for availability. They’ve also considered applying for some type of wildlife designation, as it’s already received designation as an arboretum.
For more information about the Friends of the Ithaca City Cemetery and the work and tours being done, visit https://www.historicithaca.org/friendsofithacacitycemetery.
