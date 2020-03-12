The term “coronavirus” wasn’t part of the American lexicon a mere few months ago, yet in short order it’s become the most important topic in the country. From a shortage of tests, to international lockdowns, to sports cancellations, to a plummeting stock market, it’s difficult to tell a facet of daily life that isn’t currently being impacted by the new global epidemic or the threat of its spread.
Tompkins County has so far been lucky, having avoided a confirmed case as of Tuesday, March 10, but it seems likely that one will eventually make its way to the area, given the population demographics here and the rapid recent spread of the illness statewide. The state’s last update put the total number of cases in New York at 105. There is currently one “person under investigation” by the Tompkins County Health Department, meaning they have presented symptoms, and tests have been sent away to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for final determination. It’s unknown when those tests will be returned, according to Public Health Director Frank Kruppa, who also said that the person is being held in isolation at an undisclosed location, citing privacy concerns.
Public interest in the illness and the government reaction has been steadily rising as the epidemic has expanded, and particularly since it has arrived stateside and made its presence known in New York State. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the weekend after a sharp hike in cases. Tompkins County officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon to update the public on community preparedness and lay out where the situation stands locally, bringing Kruppa, Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino and Cayuga Medical Center CEO Dr. Martin Stallone to the podium for individual comments.
The gist of the conference was that the risk of infection in Tompkins County remains low, they said, though that is primarily based on the fact that there are no confirmed cases here yet which means the path of exposure is technically non-existent. People who believe they are experiencing symptoms are directed to contact their healthcare provider who can guide them through the next steps, including being tested. Cuomo ordered that health insurers in New York State waive cost-sharing for people getting coronavirus testing, and further directed that people on Medicaid should not be expected to pay a co-pay for testing.
The Tompkins County Health Department is currently monitoring 43 people who have been quarantined due to recent travel, though they are healthy and asymptomatic, according to Kruppa. Six people have been through the two-week quarantine, which was implemented by the CDC last month to try to stem the spread of the disease to America.
“We do not have a case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County today,” Kruppa said. “That’s the most important message to parents at this point. We are working with our schools so they are prepared and understand. Right now, folks should generally be going about their daily lives, unless they’re in those vulnerable populations, and then they should be mindful and thoughtful about how they approach it.”
In the event of a positive test, Kruppa said, the person in question’s status wouldn’t actually change very much, as they would simply remain in isolation until, hopefully, their condition was resolved.
“Knowing that someone is positive doesn’t really change anything for them in their current situation because they’re already in isolation,” Kruppa said. “What it changes for us is we then expand our contact investigation because now we have a known case, and we would want to be reaching out to anyone who was in contact so they can take the necessary precautions to avoid a further spread.”
There could be additional confusion, as noted by Kruppa, because this has been a particularly virulent year for the common flu as well, and the similarities between the two illnesses could lead to people thinking they have COVID-19 when they actually have the flu, or vice versa.
During his comments, Stallone aimed to reassure the community that Cayuga Medical Center and the area’s healthcare providers are equipped to handle a COVID-19 outbreak.
“My main message is that the provider community is diligently receiving and digesting and incorporating information from trusted sources,” Stallone said. “We are ready and capable of responding to the spread of the viral infection and mitigating that. [...] There is a great state of readiness and substantial capabilities that can be brought to bear by networks that are working diligently to meet the needs of the situation as the situation changes.”
Stallone continued that the virulence and transmissability of the coronavirus are “cause for concern,” and that’s why both healthcare providers and the community need to be responsible in their own ways for containing the spread in whatever capacity they can.
“The spread is greatly affected by the behavior of individuals in society,” Stallone said.
Entities elsewhere in the county are preparing in a variety of ways too. The Tompkins County Workers’ Center has issued a call for all businesses to allow paid sick leave for employees during the “duration of the coronavirus outbreak.” The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce issued a series of guidelines for local businesses. St. John’s Community Services, which runs the homeless shelter downtown and deals with a particularly vulnerable population, has amped up its cleaning protocols around its shelter and food pantry.
“If this ever becomes the real deal in Tompkins County, we’re definitely going to have to take some action,” Murdough said. “We already have, we’re doing a lot more cleaning and signs up all over the place for people to wash their hands.”
Murdough said if St. John’s Community Service patrons asked to be tested for the coronavirus, the homeless shelter staff would be helping them get in touch with the health department so that proper testing can take place, even if the person does not have a primary care physician.
As for local school districts, there haven’t been any definitive directives put forth in terms of school closures or protocol changes. A request for comment sent to the Ithaca City School District was not answered. There have also been rumblings of parents pulling their children out of school regardless of action by the school districts or not, particularly those who have children who are immunocompromised. At the press conference, Kruppa declined to advise that immunocompromised kids should be pulled out of school, though he did say that their individual healthcare providers should be consulted and decisions made on a case-by-case basis based on those conversations. On Tuesday, ICSD announced that they would excuse absences of children with notes from primary care providers or medical specialists on file, including those with: compromised immune systems, pre-existing heart and lung conditions, receiving treatment for cancer or autoimmune disease, or having an organ or bone-marrow transplant. Staff are also being offered paid sick leave.
Erin Croyle, a local parent of an immunocompromised child and a member of the Ithaca City School District’s Board of Education, acknowledged that while her son is more vulnerable, she’s comforted knowing that teachers at his school know his condition and can monitor him to make sure he’s taking the recommended preventative steps, like washing his hands, etc., like any other immunocompromised student.
“He’s just more susceptible, so it’s very heightened and we’re very concerned,” Croyle said, noting that she was speaking solely as a parent and not as a member of the school board. “We’re not panicking, we’re just kind of taking it how it comes.”
Spurred by the new instance of a person under investigation in the county, Croyle’s begun to reach out to her son’s doctors for guidance about how to proceed and whether he should be pulled out of school or not. There’s not a large network locally of parents in similar circumstances, Croyle noted, so she’s unsure of how other people are moving forward if their child has a weakened immune system.
“I am uncomfortable, and scared, of course,” Croyle said. “[But we] don’t want to become a shut-in, that’s not good either.”
ICSD has set up their own FAQ page on their website, trying to address common concerns they’ve heard and explain the policies they have in place. Rumors stirred this week that ICSD would be closing its schools for the week, but there appears to be no truth to that. According to that FAQ page, “At the direction of local public health officials, a few ICSD students and their families were asked to quarantine themselves” after they had been traveling internationally.
There’s no telling how wide the impacts of the epidemic could reach. Columbia University’s decision to cancel classes and go online, later joined by Amherst College and with other schools publicly considering such a move, may have made it more likely that Cornell University will take a similar route, though the school has not taken such a step yet despite a rash of online rumors. The school did publish new regulations related to the coronavirus last week, the most significant of which mandated that all school-related international travel was suspended and canceled any event larger than 1,000 at which the majority of the attendees wouldn’t be Cornell students. It also offered students studying abroad the option to complete the rest of their classes online.
When asked if the county would be considering intervening with similar actions, like cancellation or postponement of large events, Molino said that was not something that had been considered but that the county was open to advising organizations who were grappling with those decisions themselves.
“We’re going to follow the directions of, and in coordination with, the health department,” Molino said. “In this case, individual organizations, whether it’s higher ed or a private business or school districts, they have to make decisions based on their circumstances. We’ll just help in that assessment the best we can.”
The Ithaca-Tompkins International Aiport’s rollout could face challenges as well, though they are proceeding as if it will not. Construction concluded and the new terminal officially opened around the beginning of 2020, signaling that international flights would start in spring 2020. While the season is quickly approaching, Airport Director Mike Hall said his team is taking a wait-and-see approach so far. The international flights that would be arriving would be small, general aviation flights, mostly averaging around 20 passengers per plane, and the installation of a U.S. Customs office that would make it possible for the airport to receive such flights is still several weeks away, at least.
“We’ll be receiving general aviation flights, 20 seats or less, and I’m not sure how that’s going to be handled,” Hall said. “Frankly, that’s not my worry today, because we’re probably 30-60 days out of a general aviation flight being able to fly directly in here from someplace else in the world. I’m sure that there’ll be guidance between now and then. I’d rather not speculate that we might not be able to receive international flights during the pandemic.”
Even official, exhaustive events like Monday’s press conference are bereft of many concrete answers. There are plenty of plans, scads of protocols, soothing words, etc., but at this point virtually everyone in Tompkins County is stuck in the waiting game, closely watching developments from the state, the federal government and their fellow community members. The lack of more direct and specific information might be frustrating, but there’s at least some comfort in that the directions, at this point, are simple enough.
“The most important thing that individuals can do right now to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 is our traditional, basic public health messages that we have been talking about,” Kruppa said. “Stay home if you’re sick, cover your coughs and sneezes, and wash your hands with soap and water often.”
