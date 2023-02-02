The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response issued a press release warning the community to prepare for an “arctic plunge“ that is expected to bring “dangerously cold wind chills“ to the County by the end of the week.
Forecasters are predicting the blast of cold air will impact the region starting on Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected during this time, especially Friday night into Saturday. The cold air is expected to be short-lived, with a return to above normal temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, said “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night.” A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 7:00am Friday.
The Department of Emergency Response is reminding residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against frostbite and hypothermia.
Signs of hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling of hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.
Frostbite is the freezing of specific body parts such as fingers, toes, the nose, or earlobes. Signs of frostbite include a lack of feeling in the affected area; skin that appears waxy, is cold to the touch, or is discolored.
“It’s important to remember that well below zero wind chills can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in a matter of minutes,” stated Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response. “Limit your time outdoors, dress in layers, and be sure to wear gloves, a hat and a scarf to protect your face.”
As a result of these freezing temperatures residents are expected to crank up the heat in their homes in the coming days, which the New York State Firefighters association says could increase the changes of home fires occurring.
“There is an increased risk of home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning this time of year as residents use space heaters, portable heating sources, gas furnaces, and fireplaces to heat their homes,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “We encourage New Yorkers to take proper precautions when they heat their homes this season.”
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of US home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%), as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.
Homeowners should keep space heaters a safe distance from combustible materials, such as curtains, bedding, and upholstered furniture. To prevent CO exposure and poisoning, avoid the indoor use of unvented gas-burning appliances, unvented gas or wood-burning stoves, and unvented fireplaces.
“Homeowners should check that all heating equipment is functioning properly and that furnace and dryer vents are clear of ice and other debris,” said President Tase. “As we turn up the heat, it is crucial to ensure that there are working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of the home and outside of sleeping areas. These devices can be the difference between life and death. We want all New Yorkers to be fire-safe this winter and remember— if there is a fire: get out, stay out, and call 911.”
Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to help curb the preventable deaths caused by space heater fires. Legislation (S.7863A/A.9181B) requires that space heaters sold in New York State have a thermostat, automatic shut off, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Here are some additional home heating tips from FASNY and the NFPA:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
- All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.