Forecasters are predicting very cold Arctic air will pour into our region Friday night into Saturday as part of a significant storm system that will also produce heavy rain, strong winds, and a flash freeze.
A Wind Advisory takes effect at 7pm Thursday, as winds gusting to 50 m.p.h. could result in scattered power outages. Temperatures will then plummet through the day Friday, with wet surfaces freezing rapidly. Travel may be hazardous.
A Wind Chill Advisory is posted for 7:00pm Friday through Noon Saturday.Wind chill values below zero (-5 to -15) are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton.
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves from cold-related emergencies like frostbite and hypothermia.
Signs of hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling of hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.
Frostbite is the freezing of specific body parts such as fingers, toes, the nose, or earlobes. Signs of frostbite include a lack of feeling in the affected area; skin that appears waxy, is cold to the touch, or is discolored (flushed, white or gray, yellow, or blue). Well below zero wind chills can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in a short period of time.
For more information on winter weather safety, visit:https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/tompkinsready orhttp://www.ready.gov/winter-weather
