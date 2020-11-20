ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department has announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at BJ's Wholesale Club after an employee who tested positive worked during their infectious period. The employee is in isolation and any close contacts are in quarantine.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at BJ’s Wholesale Club, 40 Graham Rd., Ithaca during the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Friday, Nov13, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14, 1:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
If you were at BJ’s during the dates and times above, the health department recommends the following:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM. The Sampling Site will be open this Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this restaurant. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this store. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
