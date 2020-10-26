ITHACA, NY -- An Arby's employee and a Staples employee at the locations in Ithaca have tested positive for COVID-19 and worked multiple shifts during their infectious periods.
Both individuals are residents of other counties, and their respective counties are managing contact investigations. Close contacts of the individuals will be contacted by the respective County’s Health Department.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Arby’s Ithaca, 328 Elmira Rd., during the following dates and times:
- Oct. 18, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Oct. 21, 4 p.m. - midnight
- Oct. 22, 4 p.m. - midnight
- Oct. 23, 4 p.m. - midnight
- Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Staples, 742 S Meadow St Suite, Ithaca during the following dates and times:
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Oct. 18, noon – 6 p.m.
If you were at any of these businesses during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. The Cayuga Health Sampling Site will have special hours on Sunday, October 18 and extended hours on Monday, October 19 to accommodate individuals who may have been exposed. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
