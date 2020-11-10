Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.