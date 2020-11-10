ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department has announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Ithaca Walmart. An employee of the store tested positive for the disease after working during their infectious period. The person is currently in isolation and close contacts are in quarantine.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at the Ithaca Walmart, 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Pkwy during the following dates and times:
- Monday, Nov. 2, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 9, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
If you were at the Ithaca Walmart during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
“Anyone who may have been at Wal-Mart during these times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms, Health Director Frank Kruppa said. "Walmart has a thorough nightly cleaning protocol in place, and requires masks be worn by all staff and customers. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.