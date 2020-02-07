Cornell University has announced that the student who was isolated for a potential coronavirus case earlier this week has tested negative for the disease after results were returned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement from the school.
The school announced on Monday that a student had presented symptoms similar to coronavirus and was under monitoring by the Tompkins County Health Department. Yet, the school announced that another student has been taken in for examination for the sickness. The health department subsequently confirmed both situations.
"This week, a second student also met the criteria for testing," an announcement from Cornell VP of Student Life Ryan Lombardi stated. "This individual is currently in isolation and receiving medical care while awaiting test results from the CDC. We are again hopeful for the best possible outcome."
The coronavirus has become a massive epidemic in China over the last few weeks, with over 20,000 infected and over 600 dead, mainly in the Wuhan province. The illness has had minimal presence so far in the United States, with only about a dozen people infected. There are no confirmed cases in New York State still.
Cornell announced at the end of January that it was ending all school-related travel to China. Cornell has a significant Chinese student population, with over 2,000 students from the country. Lombardi previously urged the campus community to not target the Chinese community at the school as a result of the country's outbreak.
Lombardi continued that students should not be hesitant to seek help in whatever capacity from the school.
"Please take care of yourselves and one another, and don’t hesitate to seek support – medical or emotional – when you need it," the statement said. "Everyone gets sick, and everyone needs a shoulder to lean on from time to time. Talk to your friends and family about difficult feelings you may be experiencing."
Here are the resource links being offered by the Tompkins County Health Department:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NYS DOH: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
Visit the CDC’s Traveler’s Health webpage for the latest travel health notices at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
For more information call 607-274-6604 or go to www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health. Find us on Facebook @TompkinsPublicHealth and Twitter@TompkinsHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In