In a recent meeting of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), it was announced that the post office in downtown Ithaca had decided to renew their lease for two years at the current location on N. Tioga Street. The brevity of the lease has brought up concerns that the downtown facility will be consolidated into one hub, which would be located at the Post Office on Warren Rd. in the Town of Ithaca.
Obviously, this would leave downtown Ithaca without a post office. Executive Director of the DIA, Gary Ferguson, would prefer that the post office stay downtown considering the number of residents and businesses that can easily utilize it there.
“It’s an important piece of community infrastructure that needs to be in the center city,” Ferguson said. “Twenty years ago, we went through the same conversations. When they signed to be there, there was talk that they didn’t need to be here. There was talk they could serve the whole community from Warren Road. I and others just can’t accept that. That doesn’t make sense. Forty percent of the people who live in our community walk to work. We’re a very pedestrian-oriented community and that holds true for things like the post office.”
He added the Downtown Ithaca Post Office is usually quite busy so there shouldn’t be much concern regarding the stability of the branch. He holds the belief that the movecould be a way to save money for USPS, though he has some skepticism regarding this theory as well. Ferguson argued that the move create an unnecessary inconvenience which would force residents to either drive to the facility on Warren Road or use Rte. 37 on TCAT to get to the facility. Ferguson has heard about this before.
“Oftentimes, I’ve read about communities that have to fight to keep their post office because there’s not enough business,” Ferguson said. “Well, that’s not the issue here. I would wager this is one of the busier post offices around. The question then is, let’s keep it where it needs to be and figure out how to make that work. We are going to put together a working group in the community to help us with this. We haven’t done that yet; we’re about to. They’ll be working with me and folks from City Hall and Town Hall to make sure the post office remains where it needs to be.”
As talks between the DIA, City Hall and Ithaca Town Hall continue, there might be some consideration made to move them into a new facility somewhere else downtown. However, Ferguson said it would be easiest and cost-efficient for them to remain where they are.
