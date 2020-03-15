The Tompkins County Health Department has announced more information about the person who tested positive for COVID-19, which was revealed yesterday.
The person is part of the Ithaca College community, the announcement states, and they began presenting symptoms on March 5, just before the college's spring break began. They are now in mandatory isolation in their home.
"The Health Department Public Health Nurses conducted the contact investigation and are now in daily contact with any individuals who were identified as possibly being exposed to this individual on March 5 or later," the statement said. "The nurses will continue to evaluate whether any further steps such as self-quarantine or testing are necessary."
“I know this recent case brings up many concerns and questions for the public. It is important to know that the Health Department is working diligently and does not believe that there is any general risk to the wider community,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director, in the statement. “We will continue to work closely and support Ithaca College to ensure that necessary steps are taken.”
IC President Shirley Collado issued a letter to the IC community Sunday afternoon in relation to the news. She said they were informed of the news yesterday, though it's unclear why they waited a day to release the information.
"I want to emphasize that the health department does not believe that there is any generalized risk to the wider Ithaca College community as a result of this positive test result," her statement said.
Collado detailed some further information about the positive case, saying that 12 people had been identified as "possibly being exposed to this person on March 5 or later." The health department is reaching out to them to determine if they should also self-quarantine or be tested, according to Collado. She also said that due to medical privacy laws, no more information will be released about the person who tested positive.
"We will continue to partner with the health department to provide any appropriate and additional follow-up, and the department will reach out directly to any IC community members if health officials believe they need to be contacted," Collado wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.