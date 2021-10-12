Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 6.32.34 PM.png

ITHACA, NY -- A portion of the west end of Ithaca will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. while the Ithaca Police Department’s Investigations Unit works with New York State Police investigators to perform a digital scan of the area. The scan is in relation to the investigation of the July 20 homicide of Alan Godfrey.

During this timeframe, the following roads will be closed:

  • State Street from Floral Avenue to Brindley Street

  • Taughannock Boulevard, including the intersections of Brindley Street, State Street and Buffalo Street

  • Seneca Street from Fulton Street to State Street

  • The entrance/exit of Dandy Mini Mart on State Street

Alternate routes are as follows:

  • To Route 79/Hector Street use Floral Avenue or Route 96/Cliff Street

  • Traffic will be flowing in both directions on Buffalo Street

  • Westbound traffic on State Street can cut over to Buffalo Street to travel west

  • Brindley Street will be open for traffic going south

