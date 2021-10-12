ITHACA, NY -- A portion of the west end of Ithaca will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. while the Ithaca Police Department’s Investigations Unit works with New York State Police investigators to perform a digital scan of the area. The scan is in relation to the investigation of the July 20 homicide of Alan Godfrey.
During this timeframe, the following roads will be closed:
State Street from Floral Avenue to Brindley Street
Taughannock Boulevard, including the intersections of Brindley Street, State Street and Buffalo Street
Seneca Street from Fulton Street to State Street
The entrance/exit of Dandy Mini Mart on State Street
Alternate routes are as follows:
To Route 79/Hector Street use Floral Avenue or Route 96/Cliff Street
Traffic will be flowing in both directions on Buffalo Street
Westbound traffic on State Street can cut over to Buffalo Street to travel west
Brindley Street will be open for traffic going south
